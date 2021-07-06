Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight

Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s west coast, including Tampa.

Strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes will continue to impact much of southwest Florida this evening, spreading farther north towards places like Tampa and Sarasota later tonight into Wednesday morning, as the center of the storm continues to parallel the coast.

Landfall is expected tomorrow morning north of Tampa as the storm begins to track northeast.

The storm will weaken once it moves inland, but will likely bring tropical storm conditions to portions of Georgia and the Carolinas where a new tropical storm warning has been issued.

By Friday morning the center of Elsa will move into the Atlantic where it could strengthen again and bring heavy rain and strong winds to coastal sections of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.