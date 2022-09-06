Cleotha Abston, 38, appeared in a Tennessee courtroom for his arraignment Tuesday morning on charges related to Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping.
Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the body found by the agency on Monday as the missing teacher.
Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr. addressed Fletcher's five family members, who were in the courtroom, before the start of the hearing and asked them to refrain from having any outburst or emotional reaction during the arraignment.
Abston was escorted into the courtroom wearing prison garb and a face mask by a Shelby County sheriff's deputy. He spoke only to respond to the judge's questions and said he does not have an attorney or funds to post bond. Montesi appointed a Shelby County public defender to represent Abston.
The judge said that “other charges are forthcoming but not on docket today.”
Three new charges were filed Tuesday against Abston — including murder, premeditated murder and murder in the perpetration of a kidnapping, said the prosecuting attorney in court.
Abston is currently being held in the Shelby County jail on $510,000 bond for the previous charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.
CNN has reached out to the Shelby County public defender's office for comment.