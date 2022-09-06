US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

The new UK PM

Live Updates

Memphis police speak after body of missing teacher is identified

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 11:45 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Memphis police chief says law enforcement received hundreds of tips in the case

Memphis Chief of Police Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said that the police department received hundreds of tips through Crimestoppers and other platforms following the abduction of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher.

She thanked "our engaged and supportive community" for assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

Davis noted that this is an "ongoing investigation."

4 min ago

Local police: "Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis"

Memphis police are holding a news conference to share an update after they identified the body of 34-year-old Memphis resident Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted on Friday.

"Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis," said Memphis Chief of Police Cerelyn "C.J." Davis

"First, I'd like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and numerous others who have been impacted by the tragic and heinous kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher," the officer continued.

6 min ago

NOW: Authorities provide an update on the investigation

From CNN's Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi and Melissa Alonso

Memphis authorities are providing an update now on the case of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher and the ongoing investigation.

Police said earlier Tuesday that a body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder.

Fletcher, 34, was identified as the person found dead Monday in the Tennessee city, roughly 7.5 miles from where surveillance video showed she was forced into an SUV early Friday, Memphis police said on Twitter.

A suspect arrested over the weekend, Cleotha Abston, 38, has now been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, in addition to kidnapping and other charges previously filed, Shelby County Court records show.

The cause of Fletcher's death was not immediately announced.

11 min ago

Suspect charged in murder of missing teacher served time for prior kidnapping charge

From CNN's Tina Burnside and Amanda Watts

Cleotha Abston, the man charged in connection with the murder of a missing Memphis teacher, had previously served prison time for an aggravated kidnapping over 20 years ago, according to records from Shelby County Court and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. 

Abston, 38, plead​ed guilty in November 2001 to the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping. He was released in ​November 2020, court records state​, following a "combined sentence" length of 24 years. ​It was not immediately clear why he had been released.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office told local outlet WREG that Abston was convicted in the kidnapping of a local attorney in 2000. 

​According to a tweet from Memphis Police, Abston has now been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping and first-degree murder in the abduction of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher. 

Charges were increased on Tuesday after Memphis Police said the body of Fletcher had been found. 

He had previously just been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, among several ​other charges, according to the affidavit. 

27 min ago

Suspect accused in murder of Memphis teacher appears in court

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Anne Clifford

Cleotha Abston, 38, appeared in a Tennessee courtroom for his arraignment Tuesday morning on charges related to Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping. 

Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the body found by the agency on Monday as the missing teacher.

Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr. addressed Fletcher's five family members, who were in the courtroom, before the start of the hearing and asked them to refrain from having any outburst or emotional reaction during the arraignment.

Abston was escorted into the courtroom wearing prison garb and a face mask by a Shelby County sheriff's deputy. He spoke only to respond to the judge's questions and said he does not have an attorney or funds to post bond. Montesi appointed a Shelby County public defender to represent Abston. 

The judge said that “other charges are forthcoming but not on docket today.” 

Three new charges were filed Tuesday against Abston — including murder, premeditated murder and murder in the perpetration of a kidnapping, said the prosecuting attorney in court.

Abston is currently being held in the Shelby County jail on $510,000 bond for the previous charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to jail records. 

CNN has reached out to the Shelby County public defender's office for comment.

33 min ago

Memphis police identify body of teacher who was violently abducted 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the body found by the agency on Monday as missing teacher Eliza Fletcher.   

Fletcher was last seen early on Friday jogging in Memphis when police say she was forced into a dark-colored SUV, CNN has reported.  

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested Saturday after police found the GMC Terrain in a parking lot near his residence. Shelby County Court records show Abston has now been charged with first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

He had previously been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, among several charges, according to the affidavit. 

 