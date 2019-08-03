Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding to an active shooter

At least three businesses in the area are on lockdown.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry's Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. He said the women appeared "shook up" but not injured.

Landry's had already gone on lockdown, Collazo said, but opened its doors when the Walmart employees ran there.

"We never thought it would be so close to us this time," he said. "You see on the news all the time, but you don't think it could happen here until it does."

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.