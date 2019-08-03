Mexico says it will take legal action after the El Paso shooting

Adria Gonzalez, a 37-year-old assistant teacher at a school in Fort Bliss, says she was grocery shopping with her mother at Walmart on Saturday. They were walking by the meat section when they heard at least three gunshots.

"They didn't sound like gunshots, it sounded more like something fell to the floor," Gonzalez told CNN.

As Gonzalez stepped up to see what was happening, she says she saw the shooter near the store's main entrance. She describes recalling the shooter was was wearing headphones or ear muffs, and he had a big gun.

Gonzalez says she saw a grade-school aged boy get shot in the leg, a man bleeding on the floor, and another man covered in blood trying to reach a child nearby.

Gonzalez says she pulled her mother by the blouse and walked toward a storage room in the back by the cold cuts section. She took off her cap and started waving it to signal to others inside the store. Gonzalez recalls about 40 people followed her, saying, "I could only think about getting my mom and others out of the store."

For about 10 minutes, they waited inside the storage area until they could no longer hear gunshots. When they exited the store, people were running off and Walmart employees were trying to get people out of the area in their cars.

Gonzalez and her mom had to get a ride elsewhere to get out because they couldn't get closer to the parking lot. Their car is still at the Walmart because police have the area blocked.

She says she can still see the boy getting injured, and she wonders how he's doing. She's also thinking about a woman who she tried to help get out and couldn't. Gonzalez hopes she is fine and wishes she could find whether she made it out safe.