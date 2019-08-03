Deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas
FBI is seeking photos and videos from the deadly shooting in El Paso
The FBI is asking witnesses who took photos or videos during the shooting in El Paso, Texas, to submit their unedited media to them for examination.
Files can be submitted here.
Walmart CEO: 'I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon posted an Instagram message in the wake of the deadly shooting at a store in El Paso, Texas.
"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week," he said. "My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially for the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today’s tragedy. I’m praying for them and I hope you will join me.”
A disgruntled Walmart employee killed two co-workers and wounded an officer at a Mississippi store on July 30.
Three Mexicans among those killed in El Paso shooting
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Twitter that three Mexicans are among those killed in the shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Additionally, six Mexicans are wounded, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Twitter.
President López Obrador offered his condolences to family and friends of those affected by the shooting.
"Our support and solidarity to the American people, to the US government and our complete support to our con-nationals. That's the instruction I've given to the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and to the [Mexican] Consul in El Paso, Texas," the President said.
López Obrador added that he was "shocked" by the news.
Suspected shooter attended Collin College
Suspected shooter Patrick Crusius attended Collin College in McKinney, Texas, from 2017-2019, according to a statement from District President Dr. Neil Matkin.
"We are saddened and horrified by the news of the shooting today in El Paso, Texas. A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019," Matkin said in the statement.
"Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones."
Another Walmart in the area is closing for the day
After a deadly shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, another Walmart about 15 miles southeast of the city has closed for the day.
The city of Socorro, Texas, tweeted that its local Walmart was closing to allow its employees to go home. Socorro Police is monitoring all shopping districts in the area.
"After speaking with our police department, the neighborhood Walmart will be closing for the rest of the day allowing their employees to go home for the day. Socorro PD is actively patrolling and will be monitoring all shopping districts," the city said on Twitter.
Earlier today, Walmart's corporate headquarters tweeted about the shooting:
"We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate."
20 people are dead and more than two dozen are injured, Texas governor says
Twenty people are dead and more than two dozen are injured following a shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference on Saturday.
"We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members," Abbott said. "We want to do all we can to assist them."
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said that 26 people were wounded.
The shooting has a “nexus to a hate crime,” according to Allen. The FBI cautioned that more investigative work is needed to determine whether it was a hate crime.
Allen said the state of Texas will be the lead in prosecution of the suspect and that it is currently looking at potential capital murder charges.
The deceased will remain at the scene while the investigation continues, Allen said.
NOW: El Paso police give an update on the shooting
El Paso police are holding a press conference on the shooting at an area shopping center.
