FBI is seeking photos and videos from the deadly shooting in El Paso

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Twitter that three Mexicans are among those killed in the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Additionally, six Mexicans are wounded, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Twitter.

President López Obrador offered his condolences to family and friends of those affected by the shooting.

"Our support and solidarity to the American people, to the US government and our complete support to our con-nationals. That's the instruction I've given to the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and to the [Mexican] Consul in El Paso, Texas," the President said.

López Obrador added that he was "shocked" by the news.