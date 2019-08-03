Several people are dead after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, officials say
Trump weighs in on 'terrible' El Paso shooting
President Donald Trump called the shooting in El Paso, Texas, “terrible” on Twitter, saying that he offered the government's support to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement,” the President wrote. "Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”
Vice President Mike Pence also weighed in, offering prayers to the victims and thanks to law enforcement and first responders attending the scene.
"Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX," Pence tweeted. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders."
El Paso police say one suspect is in custody
El Paso police say that only one suspect is in custody and that they don't believe any other suspects are outstanding right now, according to spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez.
Gomez said the suspect is a man, but his age is unknown.
Earlier, Mayor Dee Margo said that at least three suspects were in custody.
There are multiple victims, according to Gomez, but he said he couldn’t confirm how many or what their status was.
Authorities were initially given multiple possible locations for the shooting, Gomez said, at both a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall next door.
More 2020 candidates weigh in on the El Paso shooting
Several Democratic presidential candidates have weighed in on shooting in El Paso, Texas expressing their condolences and calling for gun reform:
Michael Bennet
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted, "My heart breaks for the people of El Paso. Enough is enough. We must find a way to come together as a country to end this epidemic."
Joe Biden
The former Vice President tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America."
"How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart?" he added. "It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic."
John Delaney
"Today’s tragedy in El Paso is heartbreaking for every American. Our prayers go out to the residents of El Paso and all those who have been affected by this horrific act of cowardice. As we all recognize, our thoughts and prayers are insufficient, we must demand action," the former Maryland congressman tweeted.
"We must address the gun violence epidemic that is ravaging our country," he added. "Thank you to all the members of law enforcement for their work at the scene."
Tulsi Gabbard
The Hawaii congresswoman tweeted, "Sending all of our love and strength to the people of El Paso during this terrible tragedy. Thank you to the brave first responders, putting their lives on the line to prevent more from being killed. We can and must come together to prevent these senseless shootings."
Kamala Harris
"Last week it was Gilroy. Today it’s El Paso," Harris, a California senator, tweeted. "How can our country tolerate this? My prayers are yet again with families who are grieving and my thanks are with the first responders, but that is not enough. We must act."
Jay Inslee
Inslee, the governor of Washington state, called for support for gun control group Mom's Demand Action following the shooting.
"Truly heartbreaking news out of El Paso today," he tweeted. "We must come together and summon the courage to say: no more. We cannot allow this to remain our new normal. Support @MomsDemand as they work to combat the scourge of gun violence in our country."
Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar tweeted, "My heart breaks for El Paso and those killed and injured by another mass shooting. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t. Every day Congress refuses to act and pass gun laws is a horrible omission of responsibility. This is a tragedy."
Seth Moulton
The Massachusetts congressman tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of El Paso. We cannot allow this to keep happening in America. Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government—they need the government to step up and protect them from guns."
Tim Ryan
"Heart goes out to the people of El Paso and my friend Beto O’Rourke," Ohio congressman Tim Ryan tweeted Saturday.
Bernie Sanders
The Vermont senator tweeted, "Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change."
Tom Steyer
Billionaire Tom Steyer tweeted, "Praying for El Paso. We need gun control NOW."
Elizabeth Warren
Warren, a Massachusetts senator, tweeted that she was "heartbroken" by the news of the shooting.
"The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic," she wrote.
At least 22 people have been injured
At least 22 people have been injured in the shooting at a shopping center in El Paso.
Eleven of the victims have been transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to Ryan Mielke, the hospital's Director of Public Affairs. Their injuries range from severe to non-life threatening.
Del Sol Medical Center has also received 11 people from the scene of the shooting, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero.
Del Sol said it is not expecting any additional patients at this time.
Trump has been briefed on the shooting
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in El Paso, White House Deputy Press Sec. Steven Groves said.
He has also spoken with Attorney General William Barr and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Walmart: 'We're in shock over the tragic events'
Walmart issued a statement in light of the shooting at an El Paso shopping center.
"We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located," the retailer said. "We're praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We're working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate."
The scene in El Paso is unfolding in the same week that two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.
Three suspects in custody, mayor says
Three suspects are in custody after the shooting in El Paso, the city's mayor told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
"This is a tragedy that I'm having a hard time getting my arms around, frankly," Mayor Dee Margo said with his voice breaking.
Multiple people are dead, and several people have been transported to the hospital, El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Castillo said in a press briefing.
Police said they are searching multiple scenes in addition to the Walmart where the shooting reportedly took place. Castillo said there is no imminent threat to the community.
A reunification center has been set up at MacArthur Intermediate School in El Paso, Castillo added.
