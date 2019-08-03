Trump weighs in on 'terrible' El Paso shooting

Several Democratic presidential candidates have weighed in on shooting in El Paso, Texas expressing their condolences and calling for gun reform:

Michael Bennet

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted, "My heart breaks for the people of El Paso. Enough is enough. We must find a way to come together as a country to end this epidemic."

Joe Biden

The former Vice President tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America."

"How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart?" he added. "It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic."

John Delaney

"Today’s tragedy in El Paso is heartbreaking for every American. Our prayers go out to the residents of El Paso and all those who have been affected by this horrific act of cowardice. As we all recognize, our thoughts and prayers are insufficient, we must demand action," the former Maryland congressman tweeted.

"We must address the gun violence epidemic that is ravaging our country," he added. "Thank you to all the members of law enforcement for their work at the scene."

Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaii congresswoman tweeted, "Sending all of our love and strength to the people of El Paso during this terrible tragedy. Thank you to the brave first responders, putting their lives on the line to prevent more from being killed. We can and must come together to prevent these senseless shootings."

Kamala Harris

"Last week it was Gilroy. Today it’s El Paso," Harris, a California senator, tweeted. "How can our country tolerate this? My prayers are yet again with families who are grieving and my thanks are with the first responders, but that is not enough. We must act."

Jay Inslee

Inslee, the governor of Washington state, called for support for gun control group Mom's Demand Action following the shooting.

"Truly heartbreaking news out of El Paso today," he tweeted. "We must come together and summon the courage to say: no more. We cannot allow this to remain our new normal. Support @MomsDemand as they work to combat the scourge of gun violence in our country."

Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar tweeted, "My heart breaks for El Paso and those killed and injured by another mass shooting. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t. Every day Congress refuses to act and pass gun laws is a horrible omission of responsibility. This is a tragedy."

Seth Moulton

The Massachusetts congressman tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of El Paso. We cannot allow this to keep happening in America. Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government—they need the government to step up and protect them from guns."

Tim Ryan

"Heart goes out to the people of El Paso and my friend Beto O’Rourke," Ohio congressman Tim Ryan tweeted Saturday.

Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator tweeted, "Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change."

Tom Steyer

Billionaire Tom Steyer tweeted, "Praying for El Paso. We need gun control NOW."

Elizabeth Warren

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, tweeted that she was "heartbroken" by the news of the shooting.

"The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic," she wrote.