Analysis: Officials are finally calling these attacks what they are -- terrorism

CNN's Nicole Chavez is on the ground in El Paso talking to people who were inside the Walmart where a gunman opened fire, and those who are visiting the site to honor victims.

Tomas Rojas is a 62-year-old custodian at MacArthur Elementary School in El Paso. He said he was inside Walmart paying for a prescription when the shooter walked in. Rojas said he applied a tourniquet to a woman who was shot in the arm, and waited with her for about 30 minutes.

Outside the store, members of the community are coming out to honor those who lost their lives. Alfredo Angcayan, a 62-year-old veteran who lives in Central El Paso, came to leave flowers at the Walmart. He said he had to support his community.

The photo below shows just how close people can get to the scene right now.

In addition to the community members coming to pay tribute, those who were inside the Walmart during the shooting are now returning to retrieve their vehicles.