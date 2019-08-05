The bar, in the nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio, near where a mass shooting took place Sunday, is reopening today.

A sign on the front door of Ned Peppers said it will open at normal time on Monday –– which is 11:00 a.m. ET, according to the bar's website. The sign also featured the message #DAYTONSTRONG.

After the shooter opened fire, he began walking in the direction of Ned Peppers when police responded. Nine people were killed.