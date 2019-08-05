President Trump called the gunman who killed 20 people in El Paso Texas a "wicked man" and urged the country to condemn white supremacy.

"The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."

Officials said the El Paso shooter may face hate crime charges after police found a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was written by the 21-year-old white male suspect.

The four-page document posted online espouses white nationalist and racist views. It rails against immigrants and Hispanics, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs and for the blending of cultures in the US.