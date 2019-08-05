At least 29 killed in US weekend mass shootings
Trump: "Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy"
President Trump called the gunman who killed 20 people in El Paso Texas a "wicked man" and urged the country to condemn white supremacy.
"The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."
Officials said the El Paso shooter may face hate crime charges after police found a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was written by the 21-year-old white male suspect.
The four-page document posted online espouses white nationalist and racist views. It rails against immigrants and Hispanics, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs and for the blending of cultures in the US.
Mexican President calls for stricter gun laws in the US
Mexico's president is responding to the mass shooting in El Paso that killed both US and Mexican citizens.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it is very probable Mexico will make a legal complaint against the shooter.
“I’ll just say this, to liberate ourselves, to balance ourselves, we want a respectful relationship with the US government and to say that we lament the loss of human lives in that country. It hurts about our dead, but it also hurts the loss of lives of other nationalities,” López Obrador said in a Monday press conference.
López Obrador said going forward, the country will continue to vouch for stricter gun laws in the US, while also saying they will not interfere with the country's affairs.
“We are very respectful of other countries decisions, but we think that this unfortunate event that are presented in the US, should be reflected on and analyzed in the decision to control the unvetted selling of gun. I say this will all respect,” he continued. “It is not our intention to put ourselves in the external life of any country. But they should rethink this matter, because it affects a lot."
He continued: "That does not happen in our country. As well, in a very respectful matter, we could send information about our legislation and the proceedings that we follow on this matter to help, cooperate, in everything we can.”
Some background: At least 20 people were killed and 26 more were injured on Saturday in a shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Federal authorities are treating the mass shooting as a case of domestic terrorism, the US Attorney for the Western District of Texas said Sunday.
Police say a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was written by the 21-year-old white male suspect has a "nexus to a potential hate crime."
Trump will present preliminary policy ideas in remarks, official says
President Trump is expected to present preliminary policy ideas in his statement at 10 a.m. ET, according to a White House official.
Trump will read from prepared remarks from a Teleprompter that will last for several minutes, the official said.
The official said the two back-to-back shootings have felt like a "blow" to the White House given the magnitude of the tragedies, and everyone is taking this very seriously.
But the official downplayed the prospect of Trump toning down his rhetoric going forward, saying administration aides were surprised Democrats singled out the President's past language.
The Dayton bar near where the mass shooting happened will reopen today
The bar, in the nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio, near where a mass shooting took place Sunday, is reopening today.
A sign on the front door of Ned Peppers said it will open at normal time on Monday –– which is 11:00 a.m. ET, according to the bar's website. The sign also featured the message #DAYTONSTRONG.
After the shooter opened fire, he began walking in the direction of Ned Peppers when police responded. Nine people were killed.
Dayton Mayor: "I really don't understand why a gun of that magnitude is really needed"
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley spoke to CNN on Monday morning as the community of Dayton begins to heal.
"I think our community is still in a state of shock, and sadness frankly," Whaley said.
Whaley was asked what she wants to hear from lawmakers both in Ohio and in DC.
Whaley responded:
"My job as mayor is to take care of my community, to bring my community together and make sure it has what it needs. What I want from Columbus and Washington DC, I want them to do their jobs as well. I don't think, and I've talked to our police officers here, this shooter had a gun that he got legally with magazines he got legally. I really don't understand why a gun of that magnitude is really needed on the streets of Fifth Street. You know, a gun that can kill nine people and injure 26 more in the course of 24 seconds while our officers have handguns and shotgun rifles to go back at it, " Whaley said.
"I think it begs the question, what are we doing," Whaley said.
After weekend shootings, Trump proposes tying background checks to immigration reform
President Trump proposed tying legislation strengthening background checks on firearm sales to immigration reform in a tweet on Monday.
The President wrote, "We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain."
"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump continued. "We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!"
It wasn't immediately clear which specific pieces of legislation Trump was advocating in his messages.
Trump is due to speak from the White House at 10 a.m. ET.
The El Paso shooting is being treated as a case of domestic terrorism. Here's what we know so far.
At least 20 people were killed and 26 more were injured on Saturday in a shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Here's what we know so far:
- Domestic terrorism: Federal authorities are treating the El Paso mass shooting as a case of domestic terrorism, the US Attorney for the Western District of Texas said Sunday.
- Possible hate crime: The Justice Department is also "seriously considering" bringing federal hate crime and federal firearm charges, which carry a possible death penalty, US Attorney John Bash said in a news conference.
- the White nationalist document: Police say a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was written by the 21-year-old white male suspect has a "nexus to a potential hate crime." The four-page document posted online espouses white nationalist and racist views. It rails against immigrants and Hispanics, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs and for the blending of cultures in the US.