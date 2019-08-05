President Trump is expected to present preliminary policy ideas in his statement at 10 a.m. ET, according to a White House official.

Trump will read from prepared remarks from a Teleprompter that will last for several minutes, the official said.

The official said the two back-to-back shootings have felt like a "blow" to the White House given the magnitude of the tragedies, and everyone is taking this very seriously.

But the official downplayed the prospect of Trump toning down his rhetoric going forward, saying administration aides were surprised Democrats singled out the President's past language.