In his remarks about the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend, President Trump misidentified the city where one of the deadly attacks took place.

President Trump offered prayers for "those who perished in Toledo." The Ohio shooting took place in Dayton, which is about 150 miles south of Toledo. The Texas shooting took place in El Paso, which is about 1,600 miles from Toledo.

"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them," Trump said. "May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio, may God bless the victims and their families, may God bless America."

Watch the moment:

Some context: Trump wasn't the only person to get the city wrong. At a fundraiser in San Diego, Joe Biden referred to the shootings in Houston and the day before in Michigan, before correcting it later.