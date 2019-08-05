At least 31 killed in US weekend mass shootings
Death toll increases to 22 in El Paso shooting, medical center says
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, has been updated to 22 people, CEO for Del Sol Medical Center David Shimp told reporters on Monday.
An elderly woman admitted to the hospital died in the middle of the night from Sunday to Monday, and one other patient died within the past hour, as hospital officials spoke at the press conference.
There have been 16 shootings with 4 or more deaths so far this year
There have been at least 16 shootings so far this year in the United States with 4 or more people killed, not including the shooter, according to a CNN analysis.
These 16 shootings have resulted in at least 101 dead and 80 wounded.
This weekend, 21 were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, and at least nine more were killed in Dayton, Ohio.
El Paso shooting suspect allowed visitation at detention facility
El Paso shooting suspect Patrick Crusius is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility in downtown El Paso, Texas, according to a sheriff’s deputy who spoke to CNN.
Crusius is allowed visitors with limited visitation windows on Saturdays and Sundays, the sheriff said.
The detention facility declined to provide a visitation list to CNN, saying it’s not a public record.
UN Secretary-General condemns "terrorist attack" in El Paso
The United Nations Secretary-General "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" in El Paso, Texas, that killed 21 people.
A statement from the Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said people need to "to work together to counter violence rooted in hatred, racism, xenophobia and all forms of discrimination."
The statement also said the Secretary-General "extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and expresses his solidarity with the peoples and Governments of the United States and Mexico, from where a number of those killed and injured in the El Paso attack hailed."
Police said the suspected shooter posted a four-page document online that contained white nationalist and racist views.
She worked through the deadly El Paso shooting because she has to support her family
Around El Paso, people went back to work on Monday. Car washes, restaurants and shops are open. Many employees told CNN they are hurt — but they have to work and live their lives.
Maria Amaya, 60, arrived at a meat market and restaurant in west El Paso at 5:45 a.m. She’s been cooking beans, chiles rellenos and beef entrees since then.
On Saturday, as the deadly shooting unfolded, her daughter came to the restaurant almost in tears and wanted to bring her home with her. Amaya couldn’t leave, she said: She has to work to support her family.
She struggled for more than seven hours as she tried to cook meals while trying to comfort her daughter, who waited inside the restaurant, scared to be on the streets.
“I didn’t know what to do, I just hug her and told her everything was going to be alright,” she said
El Paso death toll increases by one to 21, police confirm
Another victim from from a mass shooting in El Paso died early Monday morning at the hospital, according to the El Paso Police Department.
There are now 21 people dead after a gunman opened fire in a shopping mall on Sunday.
Police chief: Level of firepower that the shooter had on him is "fundamentally problematic"
Asked about about the shooter's acquisition of the firearm and the large magazines, Chief Biehl responded, "It's problematic."
"It is fundamentally problematic — to have that level of weaponry and a civilian environment, unregulated, is problematic," he said.
The gun "was modified, in essence, to function like a rifle," he confirmed.
"That much I can tell you. I'm sure you can talk to experts out there how that gets done and to avoid any legal prohibitions," he said.