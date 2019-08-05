Death toll increases to 22 in El Paso shooting, medical center says

Around El Paso, people went back to work on Monday. Car washes, restaurants and shops are open. Many employees told CNN they are hurt — but they have to work and live their lives.

Maria Amaya, 60, arrived at a meat market and restaurant in west El Paso at 5:45 a.m. She’s been cooking beans, chiles rellenos and beef entrees since then.

On Saturday, as the deadly shooting unfolded, her daughter came to the restaurant almost in tears and wanted to bring her home with her. Amaya couldn’t leave, she said: She has to work to support her family.

She struggled for more than seven hours as she tried to cook meals while trying to comfort her daughter, who waited inside the restaurant, scared to be on the streets.