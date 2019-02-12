El Chapo found guiltyBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
El Chapo's lawyers plan to appeal
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman's legal team waged a vigorous defense of Guzman but were up against an "avalanche" of evidence and cooperating witnesses.
They plan to file an appeal on a number of issues.
Lichtman said Guzman was in good spirits, despite the guilty verdict.
"He's always been a gentleman, always been supportive, always been happy and appreciative of all our efforts," he added.
Prosecutor: This is a "victory for every family who has lost a loved one to the black hole of addiction"
The conviction of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman symbolizes a victory in the war on drugs according to Richard Donoghue, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
He continued: “This conviction is a victory for every family who has lost a loved one to the black hole of addiction. There are those who say the war on drugs is not worth fighting. Those people are wrong.”
The government expects Guzman’s conviction will bring a sentence of life without parole.
"No escape and no return,” Donoghue said.
Jurors avoided eye contact with El Chapo in court
From CNN's Sonia Moghe
Jurors kept their eyes down, not looking at Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera, as the verdict was read.
After Judge Brian Cogan read the juror's verdict, he told them that the way they conducted themselves as jurors “made me very proud to be an American.”
Before the judge or jurors entered the room, a member of the defense team approached Guzman's wife, beauty queen Emma Coronel to hand her Kleenex, but she declined.
After the verdict, CNN asked her how she is feeling.
Guzmán's sentencing is set for June 25. But the guilty verdict on count one alone means he's facing a mandatory life sentence.
The near-mythical drug lord now faces life in prison
Jurors heard more than 200 hours of testimony from 56 witnesses (though notably not from Guzmán himself) over the course of the roughly two-and-a-half-month trial in Brooklyn
It included testimony from a fellow cartel member who claimed that Guzmán once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Guzman, 61, will be sentenced on June 25. He faces the possibility of life in prison.
Here's the full list of counts:
- Engaging in a Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- International Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Marijuana Manufacture and Distribution Conspiracy
- Cocaine Importation Conspiracy
- Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
- International Distribution of Cocaine
- Use of Firearms
- Conspiracy to Launder Narcotics Proceeds
El Chapo waved at his wife after he heard the verdict
From CNN's Sonia Moghe
There was no reaction from Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera or his wife, beauty queen Emma Coronel, as the jury read the verdict.
But after the jurors left, Guzmán looked at Coronel and waved. They smiled at each other, and she touched her hand to her chest.
JUST IN: El Chapo found guilty on all counts
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, the near-mythical Mexican druglord, was found guilty on all 10 counts, according to Tyler Daniels, spokesperson for the US Attorneys office for the Eastern District of New York.
The charges include engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs, and use of firearms.
He now faces life in prison.
Jurors had 200 hours of testimony, boxes of evidence and 60 pages of instructions
From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Eric Levenson
The jury in Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera's trial deliberated for about 34 hours over the course of six days before reaching a verdict.
Legal experts said the drawn-out deliberations may just reflect the complicated nature of the federal case, which included....
- About 200 hours of testimony since mid-November
- Boxes upon boxes of physical evidence
- 60 pages of jury instructions
Jurors could, too, be waffling over the credibility of key government witnesses. This includes some who admitted to heinous crimes and whose sentences could be reduced, per prosecutors, in return for the testimony, said Michael Lambert, an attorney on Guzmán's defense team.
The 12-person jury, which is made up of eight women and four men, has remained anonymous and partially sequestered.