Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman's legal team waged a vigorous defense of Guzman but were up against an "avalanche" of evidence and cooperating witnesses.

They plan to file an appeal on a number of issues.

Lichtman said Guzman was in good spirits, despite the guilty verdict.

"He's a very upbeat guy. He was bringing our spirits up, which was surprising," Lichtman said.

"He's always been a gentleman, always been supportive, always been happy and appreciative of all our efforts," he added.