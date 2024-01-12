US
Powerful winter storm set to wallop eastern half of the US

By Mary Gilbert and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Updated 1:24 a.m. ET, January 12, 2024
1 min ago

Why nighttime tornadoes are so deadly

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

Severe thunderstorms that may produce dangerous tornadoes will threaten parts of the South overnight and into the daylight hours Friday morning.

Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to be deadly as those that occur during the day, a 2022 study found.

Researchers found that nighttime tornadoes from 1950 to 2019 made up less than a third of tornadoes, but were responsible for a staggering 42% of tornado deaths.

Tornado fatalities during the daytime hours have decreased by 20% since the late 1800s because of advances in science and communication, the study found. But the amount of nighttime tornado fatalities actually increased by 20% during the same period.

The increase could be due to factors like location and home construction, but the researchers said the most obvious issue is a large portion of the population is asleep at night and may miss life-saving warnings.

It’s difficult to spot a tornado at night, even for those who are awake or are awoken by warnings.

The best way to stay safe during a nocturnal tornado threat is to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. At the very least, make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your smartphone. Charge devices ahead of time and set phones or alarms on a loud volume so you're not caught unaware.

14 min ago

A record-warm Lake Michigan will fuel dramatic snowfall differences across the Chicago area  

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

A commuter walks on the platform at the CTA Damen Blue Line station as it snows in Chicago on Tuesday.
A commuter walks on the platform at the CTA Damen Blue Line station as it snows in Chicago on Tuesday. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Significant snow is on the way for the greater Chicago area, but totals will vary wildly from an inch or two to closer to double-digits depending on where you are. 

“We are expecting a tight gradient in snow across a few miles inland from Lake Michigan,” Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago, told CNN.  

Meaning parts of Chicago close to the lakeshore are likely going to end up with significantly lower snowfall totals than those in the western suburbs Friday through Saturday.  

This difference is tied back to the warmth of Lake Michigan, according to Borchardt. 

Water temperatures on the surface of Lake Michigan are currently higher than they’ve been since records began in 1995, according to data from NOAA. Because of this warmth, the total percentage of the lake covered in ice is hovering near-zero. At this point in January, at least 10% to 20% of Lake Michigan should be covered in ice.  

With warm waters and almost no ice, air temperatures near the lakeshore become warmer than typical. When air temperatures hover at or just above freezing, snow is unable to accumulate easily, lowering totals.  

Snow will accumulate more readily in areas farther from Lake Michigan where air temperatures are able to drop below freezing.  

"It's best to prepare for difficult travel conditions regardless of how much snow falls, especially Friday night as winds pick up and lead to areas of blowing snow including in Chicago,” Borchardt cautioned.  

3 min ago

Severe thunderstorms are possible on the warmer, southern side of the storm

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

While the northern side of the storm will deliver snowy and windy conditions, severe thunderstorms are possible Friday on the southern side -- including for a significant portion of the South and portions of the mid-Atlantic.

Early Friday, before sunrise: Parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana, including Shreveport, have an enhanced risk of severe storms, or a Level 3 of 5, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A slight risk for severe storms, or Level 2 of 5, exists early Friday for a wider area, from eastern Texas to western Mississippi. The main threats there are tornadoes, strong gusts and large hail.

Friday, during the day: An enhanced risk of severe storms, or a Level 3 of 5, exists for a large portion of northern Mississippi and part of western Alabama, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A slight risk for severe storms, of Level 2 of 5, exists for a wider portion of the Southeast from the rest of Mississippi to much of the Carolinas, including the areas of Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

24 min ago

Blizzard conditions are likely on the northern side of the storm. Here's what to expect

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

A pedestrian walks in the streets of downtown Des Moines, Iowa, during a snow squall on Wednesday.
A pedestrian walks in the streets of downtown Des Moines, Iowa, during a snow squall on Wednesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Snow will once again bury portions of the Midwest as a powerful storm tracks through the region Friday and Saturday.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could make travel dangerous and even impossible in some areas, especially late Friday through Friday night. 

Whiteout conditions are possible from Iowa to Michigan, and people may even find themselves stuck in a blizzard.  

Snowstorms are not considered blizzards until they meet certain criteria.  

Blizzards occur when snow and sustained winds of 35 mph or greater combine for at least three hours and reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service. More simply: strong winds blow so much snow around that it’s impossible to see a distance farther than a few football fields for a long period of time. 

Visibility can plummet to near-zero, meaning it’s impossible to see farther than a few feet, in the most intense blizzards. 

But remember: A storm doesn't need to meet the technical definition of a blizzard in order to cause life-threatening conditions.  

Storms with similar wind speeds and snow amounts that happen on short timescales are also very dangerous. Whiteout conditions for any length of time may lead to serious accidents and deadly crashes