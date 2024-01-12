Severe thunderstorms that may produce dangerous tornadoes will threaten parts of the South overnight and into the daylight hours Friday morning.

Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to be deadly as those that occur during the day, a 2022 study found.

Researchers found that nighttime tornadoes from 1950 to 2019 made up less than a third of tornadoes, but were responsible for a staggering 42% of tornado deaths.

Tornado fatalities during the daytime hours have decreased by 20% since the late 1800s because of advances in science and communication, the study found. But the amount of nighttime tornado fatalities actually increased by 20% during the same period.

The increase could be due to factors like location and home construction, but the researchers said the most obvious issue is a large portion of the population is asleep at night and may miss life-saving warnings.

It’s difficult to spot a tornado at night, even for those who are awake or are awoken by warnings.

The best way to stay safe during a nocturnal tornado threat is to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. At the very least, make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your smartphone. Charge devices ahead of time and set phones or alarms on a loud volume so you're not caught unaware.