Here's a roundup of the various cities expected to be affected by the storms today:
New Orleans
- Tornado watch until 8 a.m. ET Tuesday
- Flood watch until 10 a.m. ET
- High wind warning until 4 a.m. ET Tuesday
- Gusts up to 58 mph possible
- Wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Tuesday
- Gusts up to 50 mph possible
- Winds could be around 30 mph for morning commute
- Rainfall wraps up by the late morning
Houston
- Tornado watch has expired
- Wind advisory until 7 p.m. ET Tuesday
- Gusts of 35-40 mph 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Could impact morning commute
Des Moines
- Winter storm warning until 7 p.m. ET
- 5 to 9 inches of snow, heaviest snowfall is ongoing
- Will last through Tuesday morning, could greatly impact morning commute
- Wind gusts up to 40 mph by Tuesday afternoon, peak gusts 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Chicago
- Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. ET
- 2 to 4 inches of snow with heaviest snowfall of 1 inch per hour ongoing
- Significantly greater snow to the north and west of the city
- Snowfall will last through morning commute
- Will switch over to rain during the day and back to rain and snow for Tuesday evening
- Wind gusts 15 to 35 mph through Wednesday morning
Tampa
- Coastal flood warning Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m. EST
- Wind advisory Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Peak wind gusts 20 to 40 mph Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Atlanta
- Flood watch through 7 p.m. ET Tuesday
- Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches possible
- Peak rainfall through 11 a.m.
- Will impact morning commute
- Wind advisory through 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Winds gusts between 20 to 35 mph through Wednesday morning
Charleston
- High wind warning Tuesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- Peak gusts of 40 to 50-plus mph Tuesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New York
- Flood watch Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 12 p.m. ET
- Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches with isolated amounts exceeding 3 inches possible
- Peak rainfall from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday
- Could impact afternoon commute
- Wind advisory Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 6 a.m. ET
- Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50-plus mph expected Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday
- Coastal flood advisory Wednesday
- 1 to 2 feet of inundation
Washington, DC
- Flood watch Tuesday 1 p.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m. ET
- 1.5 to 3 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 4 inches, with the heaviest from Tuesday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Could impact afternoon commute
- Wind advisory Tuesday 3 p.m. to Wednesday 1 a.m. ET
- Peak wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph Tuesday 3 p.m. to 11p.m. and again Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Coastal flood advisory Tuesday
- Half a foot of inundation
Philadelphia
- Flood watch Tuesday 1 p.m. to Wednesday 6 p.m. ET
- 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 4 inches, with the heaviest from Tuesday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Could impact afternoon commute
- Wind advisory Tuesday 5 p.m. to Wednesday 3 a.m. ET
- Peak wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 3 a.m.
- Coastal flood advisory Tuesday night to Wednesday morning
- 1-3 feet of inundation