1 min ago

Four siblings ages 2 to 8 among the dead in flooding, family member confirms

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Four of the children who were found dead in Knott County following the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky were siblings, their aunt Brandi Smith told CNN on Friday.

Smith is the sister of the children’s mother, Amber Smith, and she identified the four children as Chance, age 2; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Madison, 8.

According to Smith, who learned of the deaths from the children's mother, the family’s trailer home became quickly flooded with water forcing the family to seek shelter on the roof.

“They were holding on to them. The water got so strong it just washed them away. It pulled on them from their arms,” Smith said when describing how her sister and her partner, Riley Noble, tried to save their kids.

Smith said the couple had to wait several hours to be rescued and even though they’re physically OK, they’re still in shock.

She described her nieces and nephews as sweet, funny and lovable children. 

Officials found the bodies of two of the children yesterday and the other two were discovered on Friday, Smith added.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the bodies of four missing children in Knott County had been found following devastating flooding, but did not provide additional details.

CNN’s Sharif Paget contributed to this post.

7 min ago

Over 18,000 customers without power in Kentucky

More than 18,600 customers are still without power in Kentucky as of Saturday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

The majority of outages are in Knott, Breathitt, Perry, Letcher and Leslie counties in the eastern part of the state, where deadly flooding wreaked havoc this week.

Rescue efforts have been hindered due to the outages, officials have said.

10 min ago

Flooding death toll climbs to 25, Kentucky governor says

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday morning that there are at least 25 confirmed deaths following devastating flooding in the state. 

"We’ve got some tough news to share out of Eastern Kentucky today, where we are still in the search and rescue phase. Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," he said in a tweet

The governor assured the people of eastern Kentucky that "we are going to be there for you."

"To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be there for you today and in the weeks, months and years ahead. We will get through this together," he said in another tweet