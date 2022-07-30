Four of the children who were found dead in Knott County following the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky were siblings, their aunt Brandi Smith told CNN on Friday.

Smith is the sister of the children’s mother, Amber Smith, and she identified the four children as Chance, age 2; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Madison, 8.

According to Smith, who learned of the deaths from the children's mother, the family’s trailer home became quickly flooded with water forcing the family to seek shelter on the roof.

“They were holding on to them. The water got so strong it just washed them away. It pulled on them from their arms,” Smith said when describing how her sister and her partner, Riley Noble, tried to save their kids.

Smith said the couple had to wait several hours to be rescued and even though they’re physically OK, they’re still in shock.

She described her nieces and nephews as sweet, funny and lovable children.

Officials found the bodies of two of the children yesterday and the other two were discovered on Friday, Smith added.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the bodies of four missing children in Knott County had been found following devastating flooding, but did not provide additional details.

