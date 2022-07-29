US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Deadly flooding in Kentucky

Deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky

By Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:36 a.m. ET, July 29, 2022
1 min ago

North Fork Kentucky River crests in Jackson, setting new record

From CNN's Haley Brink

The North Fork Kentucky River gauge, located in Jackson, Kentucky, crested around 2:30 a.m. ET this morning at 43.47 feet, setting a new record.

The previous record crest was 43.10 feet, set on Feb. 4, 1939. Water levels are still in major flood stage but are forecast to gradually decrease over the next 24 to 48 hours. The current forecast has the river at this location dropping to moderate flood stage by tonight and below flood levels by Saturday evening.

A flood warning is in effect until noon ET for portions of Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Pike counties, according to the National Weather Service office in Jackson. 

Jackson is downstream of the hardest-hit flood areas from earlier this week. 

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually push out of eastern Kentucky by this evening and a break in the rain is forecast on Saturday. The next round of heavy rain is forecast to arrive Sunday into Monday, which could re-aggravate river flooding across the area into next week. 

18 min ago

Over 24,000 customers are without power in Kentucky

As of Friday morning, there are more than 24,000 customers who do not have power in Kentucky, according to poweroutage.us.

The hardest-hit areas include Letcher and Knott counties, with over 12,000 and 8,000 outages, respectively.

18 min ago

As least 15 dead from flooding in eastern Kentucky

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN on Wednesday that 15 people have died due to flooding in the eastern part of his state, and that number is expected to double.

He said the toll includes children.

“There’s going to be multiple families that we’ve lost,” Beshear told CNN's Brianna Keilar. “Kids that won’t get the opportunity to grow up and experience so much that we have.”

“This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night,” the governor said, adding that although eastern Kentucky often floods, “we’ve never seen something like this.”

Beshear said that hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they have. 

He said that homes were “completely swept away in the middle of the night possibly while they were sleeping.”

Rescuers are still unable to get to people who are trapped due to roads being washed out and covered in water, he added.

“There's so much water, the current is so strong, it's not safe for some of the water rescues that we need to do,” he said. 

Search-and-rescue efforts will continue today and into tomorrow, Beshear said. 

The National Guard from multiple states is assisting rescue efforts. According to the governor, 50 aerial rescues and hundreds of boat rescues have been made. 

“I know we’re strong. I know we’ll band together. In Kentucky, we open our homes and our hearts to each other, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” he said. 

Beshear said it could take a year to rebuild. 