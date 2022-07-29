The North Fork Kentucky River gauge, located in Jackson, Kentucky, crested around 2:30 a.m. ET this morning at 43.47 feet, setting a new record.

The previous record crest was 43.10 feet, set on Feb. 4, 1939. Water levels are still in major flood stage but are forecast to gradually decrease over the next 24 to 48 hours. The current forecast has the river at this location dropping to moderate flood stage by tonight and below flood levels by Saturday evening.

A flood warning is in effect until noon ET for portions of Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Pike counties, according to the National Weather Service office in Jackson.

Jackson is downstream of the hardest-hit flood areas from earlier this week.

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually push out of eastern Kentucky by this evening and a break in the rain is forecast on Saturday. The next round of heavy rain is forecast to arrive Sunday into Monday, which could re-aggravate river flooding across the area into next week.