Teen saves herself and her dog by swimming to roof where she waited for several hours during flooding

(Terry Adams Sr.)

Chloe Adams, 17, saved herself and her dog by swimming to a neighbor’s roof where she sat for several hours until she was rescued during Thursday’s flooding in Kentucky.

Terry Adams, the teen’s father, told CNN his daughter was at home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, when the flash flooding started. Adams said his daughter saved her dog by putting the dog in a plastic container and swimming with it to a nearby roof.

Chloe lives with her grandfather but they were separated when the rushing flood waters made it impossible for Chloe to reach her grandfather, her father said. The family took shelter in her uncle’s home while Chloe had to wait to be rescued.

“My daughter is safe and whole tonight,” Adams posted on Facebook. “We lost everything today...everything except what matters most.”

According to Adams, his daughter was rescued by a man who used his kayak to save the teen and her dog. Chloe’s grandfather also escaped uninjured.

Adams shared a photo with CNN, which showed his daughter and her dog sitting on the roof of a home while everything around them was under several feet of water.

Chloe told CNN she’s still in shock and processing everything that happened. She took a video of what she was witnessed while she waited on the roof. The video shows Chloe and her dog sitting on a small section of a roof that is mostly under water while surrounded by flood waters.