By Adrienne Vogt, Veronica Rocha, Elise Hammond and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:36 p.m. ET, July 29, 2022
1 hr 40 min ago

Teen saves herself and her dog by swimming to roof where she waited for several hours during flooding

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Sharif Paget 

(Terry Adams Sr.)
(Terry Adams Sr.)

Chloe Adams, 17, saved herself and her dog by swimming to a neighbor’s roof where she sat for several hours until she was rescued during Thursday’s flooding in Kentucky. 

Terry Adams, the teen’s father, told CNN his daughter was at home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, when the flash flooding started. Adams said his daughter saved her dog by putting the dog in a plastic container and swimming with it to a nearby roof.  

Chloe lives with her grandfather but they were separated when the rushing flood waters made it impossible for Chloe to reach her grandfather, her father said. The family took shelter in her uncle’s home while Chloe had to wait to be rescued.  

“My daughter is safe and whole tonight,” Adams posted on Facebook. “We lost everything today...everything except what matters most.”

According to Adams, his daughter was rescued by a man who used his kayak to save the teen and her dog. Chloe’s grandfather also escaped uninjured. 

Adams shared a photo with CNN, which showed his daughter and her dog sitting on the roof of a home while everything around them was under several feet of water. 

Chloe told CNN she’s still in shock and processing everything that happened. She took a video of what she was witnessed while she waited on the roof. The video shows Chloe and her dog sitting on a small section of a roof that is mostly under water while surrounded by flood waters.  

2 hr 37 min ago

27 employees of eastern Kentucky's largest health service unaccounted for in flooding

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The largest health service in eastern Kentucky has not been able to reach more than two dozen of its employees since devastating flooding began in the region Thursday.

“Right now, 27 team members are unaccounted for,” Appalachian Regional Healthcare CEO Hollie Phillips told CNN Friday afternoon.

Phillips said most of the missing employees work at the ARH hospital in Hazard, one of the largest of their 12 hospitals in Kentucky. “We pray that our employees are healthy and safe,” she said.

All ARH hospitals have remained open during the crisis, although some workers have had to be reassigned to other locations in order to cover unavailable workers, according to Phillips. She says many of their nearly 100 clinics are closed.

“We have one clinic that we believe we have lost completely,” said Phillips, with another two possibly unsalvageable in Floyd County.

Despite difficulties with staffing and accessibility, Phillips says ARH has been able to continue critical functions at all of its hospitals.

“Our emergency departments are very, very busy,” she said.

2 hr 38 min ago

Track the heaviest flooding in Kentucky here

From CNN's Judson Jones

A house is seen almost completely submerged on July 29 in Breathitt County, Kentucky.
A house is seen almost completely submerged on July 29 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Record flash flooding along the North Fork Kentucky River is surging into the Kentucky River, raising river levels.

Water levels are still in a major flood stage — Level 3 of 3 — but are forecast to gradually decrease over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The North Fork Kentucky River gauge, located in Jackson, crested around 2:30 a.m. EDT this morning at 43.47 feet, setting a new record.

The current forecast has the river at this location dropping to moderate flood stage — Level 2 of 3 — by Friday evening and below flood levels by Saturday eveni ng.

Click here to track where the flooding has been the heaviest over the last 24 hours.

2 hr 43 min ago

Flash floods are even more dangerous after dark. Here's what to do to stay safe and alert.

From CNN's Angela Fritz

Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations on July 28, in Jackson, Kentucky.
Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations on July 28, in Jackson, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

There is no more dangerous time for severe weather than after dark. You can't see the storm coming. You can't see the water rising. And, if it's late enough, you're not awake to hear the warnings.

This is exactly what happened in eastern Kentucky in the early morning Thursday. Torrential rain overwhelmed a river, which rapidly grew beyond its banks and flooded the surrounding towns, flooding homes up to their roofs and killing more than a dozen people.

"This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night," Gov. Andy Beshear said of the disaster. Houses were "completely swept away in the middle of the night," possibly while residents were sleeping.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency alert — the agency's most dire warning tool for flooding — around 1 a.m. Thursday. In many homes, the only way that alert would have come through at that hour would have been a Wireless Emergency Alert on cell phones. But even those can be shut off by users.

Here's what to do to keep yourself and your family safe:

  • Know your risk: The tops of hills don't have the same risk as low-level land near creeks, streams or rivers, so the first thing you should do is figure out whether your home is in one of these risky zones. You can look up your address on FEMA's flood mapping tool. Are there stripes or swaths of color over your home or neighborhood? If there are, then you're at least at some level of risk. Riskfactor.com is another tool that adds how scientists expect the risk to change in the coming decades. The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall, which means more flood risk.
  • Be aware: Flash flooding, by nature, is intense and sudden. You aren't going to have time to plan once a flash flood hits. Meteorologists are really good at getting the word out so follow the National Weather Service or your local TV meteorologist on social media. It's also a good idea to bookmark your local forecast on weather.gov and sign up for severe weather alerts through a weather app. Remember, a watch is issued when conditions are right for bad weather, but it hasn't happened yet, a warning is issued when the severe weather is happening and an emergency is issued when things are really, really bad.
  • Don't shut off your cell phone alerts: You know them when you hear them — those blaring emergency alerts that come out of your cell phone. Tornado, flash flooding, a missing child — all of these will trigger one of those Wireless Emergency Alerts. So, don't turn them off. They might be the only line of defense between you and deadly weather when you're fast asleep at 2 a.m.
  • Purchase a weather radio: You can't watch TV or surf the web when the power is out. You might not have a strong enough cell signal to get the WEA alert. So, when all else fails, a weather radio will ensure you get the warning. Many of these radios are equipped with flashlights and hand cranks to keep the battery charged. Some have solar panels.

Read more about how to stay safe during flash floods here.

2 hr 13 min ago

At least 6 children among the dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, governor says

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Friday, July 29.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Friday, July 29. (Gov Andy Beshear)

The bodies of four missing children in Knott County, Kentucky, have been found following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

“That means we've got at least six dead children,” Beshear said. Earlier Friday, he said two children had died in Knott County.

Beshear said that he did not have an update on the official death toll to provide early Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the governor confirmed 16 fatalities due to the flooding. 

Beshear conducted an aerial tour of the flood zone Friday along with Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Hundreds of homes, their ballfields, their parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area,” Beshear said. “Absolutely impassable in numerous spots.”

2 hr 41 min ago

Search and rescue operations are still "very, very active," Kentucky official says

Lexington Firefighters conduct search and rescue in Lost Creek, Kentucky on July 29.
Lexington Firefighters conduct search and rescue in Lost Creek, Kentucky on July 29. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said that the main priority right now is conducting search and rescue missions for victims of the devastating flooding in eastern parts of the state.

"We are very, very active still in search and rescue missions, and that includes both by water, ground and air," he told CNN.  

The Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee National Guard have provided multiple helicopters with hoisting capabilities to conduct rescues.

"Many, many of those areas are just not accessible by vehicle or foot, and so that is the only option we have," he said about utilizing the aircraft.

"We're also actively sending aircraft out for observation, because a lot of the rescues are from something they just see from the air and then we respond to it because the victim was unable to make the phone call or to get assistance. As well as many, many water rescues by boat and getting them from one area and across some dangerous waters to another area," he added.

2 hr 12 min ago

Biden is receiving updates on flooding and plans to speak to Gov. Beshear later today, White House says

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden attends a meeting on July 28 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden attends a meeting on July 28 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden is receiving regular updates on the flash flooding in Kentucky, and the White House expects he will speak to Gov. Andy Beshear later today, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. 

Biden has already spoken with Republican leader and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, according to the White House.

"The White House is continuing to closely monitor the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky and President Biden is receiving updates very regularly," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "The President reached out to Gov. Beshear — as some of you may have already heard — last night and left him a voicemail offering the support of the federal government, and I expect they will speak at some point today. He also called Sen. McConnell this morning to offer support."

Biden approved an expedited emergency disaster declaration in Kentucky earlier this morning. 

"Our hearts break for the families of those who have lost their lives, or are missing, and to all those who have been impacted," Jean-Pierre added.

4 hr 27 min ago

"It looks like a war zone here": People in Kentucky assess damage from floods

From CNN's Sara Smart

Clay Nickels and his wife, McKenzie, were woken up at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning to what they thought was someone banging at their door.

When they went to check, it turned out to be rocks from a mudslide hitting the side of their house, Clay told CNN.

Immediately the couple began packing up their important documents and valuables and evacuated to McKenzie’s mother’s house nearby. Clay said McKenzie had a plan in place and packed everything up within five minutes.

The Nickels live in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County, a part of the state that was heavily affected by the floods.

After things were under control, Clay says he and his wife went to check on family.

"At one point we looked down the hill and you could see a football field completely underwater,” Clay said, “The bleachers were our guide of telling if the water was receding or not.”

They then went to check on Clay’s grandfather who lives nearby. The couple took life jackets with them, not knowing how deep the water would get. 

After wading in chest-deep water, the two arrived at Clay’s grandfather’s home.

“He was fine, but his house was not, nobody’s was.” Clay said.

He attempted to drive to his father and his other set of grandparents who live in Kite, Kentucky, about 16 miles away. But in order to reach them he spent hours using a chainsaw to cut down trees that were blocking roadways.

“The scariest part was hearing about the multiple fatalities,” Clay said. “People were saying that there were deaths in my father and grandparents’ part of town and I had no way of knowing if it was them.”

Everyone in Clay’s family is okay, but their houses are destroyed.

“My grandparents have 8-10 foot ceilings on their first floor and it was completely full of water,” He said, “Furniture is displaced and destroyed.” Clay and McKenzie’s home only suffered from some a small amount of water leaking inside.

His great-grandfather, who is 93, was able to evacuate his home before the flooding got worse. Clay says he stayed in his car up the hill by himself for some time, waiting for another family member to get him.

“It looks like a war zone here,” he said, “This affected everybody. There’s very few people I know whose house, vehicle or lives have not been altered by this,”

Clay said they’ve been told it’ll take at least a week before power and water is restored, but he believes it will be longer.

4 hr 20 min ago

At least 21 drinking water systems damaged in flood, officials say

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Amanda Watts

Flooding in eastern Kentucky led to outages and damage to more than 20 drinking water systems, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

"There are 21 drinking water systems with known damage and outages in Eastern Kentucky due to recent flooding," EEC said on Friday.

According to EEC, three teams from its emergency response field staff "will be conducting initial hazardous material identification surveys today, and Kentucky Division of Forestry is assisting with debris removal" in the state. 

EEC warned that other water systems may be impacted, but “due to damaged communication systems and power outages, there are still some water systems with whom communication has not been established," it said in a Facebook post

In a Friday update, the city of Hazard said most of Perry County "will be out of water for the time being."

"We have lost two sections of 18 inch line, some of which is still underwater as the river recedes," the city said. "If you have water, a boil water advisory is out for the entire county until further notice."

"Lots of homes still without water or gas," Hazard officials said. 