CNN town hall on toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio

By Elise Hammond, Tori B. Powell and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 12:00 a.m. ET, February 23, 2023
37 min ago

"Did you shorten my life?": Angry residents confront train CEO after disaster

Jim Stewart, right, speaks to Alan Shaw during a town hall on February 22.
Jim Stewart, who has lived in East Palestine, Ohio, for 65 years, said he no longer feels safe in his town after the train derailment earlier this month.

"I'm angry about this," he told Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

"I don't feel safe in this town now, you took it away from me. You took this away from us," Stewart said.

He said he lives very close to the derailment site and although there has been testing of the air quality around his property he said he is "afraid to put my dog out just to pee."

Stewart said he feels a sense of loss and he worries about the value of his home and his ability to retire in the coming years.

"I don't call it a derailment, I call it a disaster," Stewart said.

"Did you shorten my life, now? I want to retire and enjoy it. How are we gonna enjoy it? You burned me," he said. He talked about the uncertainty of if it is safe to do things around his home, from mowing the grass to planting vegetables.

In response, Shaw said he is going to "make it right" by cleaning up the chemicals, reimbursing residents and making investments to improve the safety of trains.

Watch:

1 hr 15 min ago

Shaw says company has begun to implement safety measures but that they are an "internal component"

Alan Shaw speaks to reporters in East Palestine, Ohio on Tuesday, February 21.
Since the train derailment earlier this month, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the company has already implemented new safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Shaw said that "in the immediate aftermath," the company has tested and calibrated wayside detectors across its system and said it will continue to do so.

When asked by a resident if safety measures would be made public, Shaw said "it is an internal component to Norfolk Southern."

Another resident pushed back, asking "don't you think people would want to see that happening?"

Shaw answered, saying the company "can certainly take videos" of new safety measures being implemented and post them.

1 hr 32 min ago

Norfolk Southern plans to rip out track where train derailed and remove soil underneath, CEO says

Alan Shaw speaks during a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22.
Alan Shaw, Norfolk Southern CEO, said the company plans to take a series of measures moving forward to minimize the long-term impacts of chemicals on the land and groundwater, including ripping up the tracks where the train derailed and removing soil underneath.

He said "we've exited the emergency phase" and are now working with the Environmental Protection Agency on a "long-term remediation plan."

Initially, Shaw said they felt like they had an "environmentally sound plan based on engineering principles" to deal with the soil where the chemicals spilled, but after pushback from the community, Norfolk Southern decided to remove the tracks completely.

He said this effort is expected to start at the beginning of March.

Shaw said they will also continue to monitor testing from various agencies and contractors and are setting up groundwater testing in and around the site.

1 hr 11 min ago

"I'm terribly sorry." Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes to residents of East Palestine

Alan Shaw, first from left, apologizes to East Palestine residents during a town hall, in East Palestine, Ohio on February 22.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized to East Palestine residents for the train derailment disaster.

"I'm terribly sorry for what has happened to your community," he said during the CNN town hall Wednesday night. "I want you to know that Norfolk Southern is here, and we're going to stay here. And we're going to make this right."

He said the company is going to review the results of the NTSB's investigation as well as using data to "figure out what we could've done better."

"There's always more that we can do," he said. "And I'm committed to making Norfolk Southern a safer railroad."
45 min ago

"There's a lot of fears" in East Palestine community that need answers, mayor says

Mayor Trent Conaway answers to questions during a town hall, in East Palestine, Ohio on February 22.
East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway is calling for answers to ease fears in the community following the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals.

"There's a lot of fears in town," especially from people who live close to the train tracks where the crash happened, he said.

"They're justified and they need answers," Conaway said during the CNN town hall. "And we'll get those answers."

He said he is cautiously optimistic that the community will bounce back, pointing to assurances from officials and experts.

"This is going to be a very long process, and you know, eventually, hopefully it comes to an end and hopefully it goes back to the way it was, and actually better than the way it was. That's our main goal," Conaway said.
1 hr 48 min ago

EPA administrator says he understands skepticism "as a father," but points to safe air and water assessments

While he said he understands the hesitation of East Palestine, Ohio, residents to bring their families back to their homes, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said he would raise his children in the community.

"Yes, I would based on the evidence that we have," he said in response to a question from town resident DJ Yokley, who asked if Regan would feel safe raising his kids in East Palestine.

"I understand the skepticism, as a father. I'm a father first and foremost, I understand the skepticism, but what I can tell you is what the science tells us and that these readings are indicating that there are safe levels," Regan said.

Regan laid out various types of air monitoring the EPA has been doing around the site where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed. This includes an airplane, a mobile van moving in and out of the area and several air quality monitors placed "strategically all around the community."

He said his agency has tested the air quality inside more than 550 home and are working with state officials to test the water.

"What the science tells us is that we haven't had any readings that are above certain levels that would cause adverse health impacts," Regan said.
1 hr 52 min ago

EPA administrator outlines accountability plan for Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern has been ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency to fully clean up its toxic train wreck and pay for the fallout in East Palestine, Ohio.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan told CNN Wednesday the company will take care of the incident "in a very prescribed manner on a specific timeframe."

Here's what that looks like:

  • According to special authority by the EPA, Norfolk Southern is required to provide the agency with a descriptive cleanup plan for contaminated soil and water as well as debris, Regan said.
  • The company will also reimburse the EPA for providing all East Palestine residents with an interior and exterior cleaning service of their homes and businesses.
  • Norfolk Southern representatives will also be compelled to "show up at EPA's request to public meetings and explain and talk to the residents about what they're doing during this process."
  • And should Norfolk Southern fail to meet the EPA's orders, Regan said the agency will "step in" and could charge the company up to three times the amount that the cleanup would cost.

"There are a lot of incentives built in here, in this order, to compel the company to clean up their mess," he said.

27 min ago

Governor says he is looking at ways to help small businesses — but there's no concrete answer yet

DJ Yokley speaks during a town hall on the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, in
Ohio's governor said he is working with federal officials to see what assistance they can provide to help small businesses in East Palestine, Ohio, recover after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the town.

DJ Yokley, a small business owner in East Palestine, Ohio, pressed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the issue saying businesses were "affected overnight."

Yokley, who is the founder and CEO of Your Sports Network, told the governor that businesses need a plan to "be open at full capacity."

DeWine said he talked to President Joe Biden about what to do to assist small businesses, but there wasn't a concrete solution.

"I'm not sure what we can do, but we're certainly going to look at that and see if there is anything, certainly, that we can do," he said, adding that it is a "tough time" for the community.
"Probably the most important thing we can do is get the clean up done as fast as we can," DeWine said. He said he hopes this gives residents more confidence.

"It's not going to happen overnight," DeWine said.

Yokley responded to DeWine saying he understands the cleanup will not be a quick turnaround.

"We understand it's not going to happen overnight. Our businesses were built overnight, but they were affected overnight, sir," Yokley said. "I think the biggest thing is there's a lot of people in the town — business owners as well — that need either to get back in the game or get out of town. I would love to stay in my town, but obviously we need to be able to be open at full capacity."
1 hr 42 min ago

Ohio governor vows to convey the best factual information to residents

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will tell the residents of East Palestine "the best information" regarding the incident in an attempt to alleviate their skepticism.

"Sometimes we don't know all the information," he said. "Sometimes we get facts that maybe are wrong – but there's no way in the world I'm going to convey to you or to any other citizen a fact that I think is wrong."