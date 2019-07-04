Earthquake rattles Southern California
This chandelier fell from the ceiling during the earthquake
One California man's chandelier was knocked from the ceiling during 6.4 earthquake Thursday.
Arthur Arras took video of the aftermath, and his friend Yunuen Valencia tweeted it:
The earthquake was felt in Las Vegas
The National Weather Service tweeted that the 6.4 earthquake that hit Southern California was also felt in Las Vegas, Nevada,
The weather service said there are “so far no significant damage reports.”
No reports of damage at FAA facilities, and LAX is still operational
The Federal Aviation Administration reported there was no damage to facilities as a result of the earthquake in South California.
“We have no reports of damage to any FAA facilities or operational effects from the quake at this time," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said
Additionally, Los Angeles International Airport said its runways did not sustain damage in the quake.
“All LAX runways have been inspected with no reported damage to the airfield or the Sepulveda tunnel. Operations remain normal. #earthquake” LAX said in a tweet.
There's a 4-inch crack in a main highway in San Bernardino County
Highway 178, the main highway in San Bernardino County, has a four-inch crack, according to Jeremy Kern, a spokesperson for San Bernardino County Fire Department.
All highways in San Bernardino County remain open, as the fire department continues their assessment of damage following the earthquake. Rock slides were also reported.
The area's high tension power lines are all intact.
Here's the message from the fire department:
Tsunami not expected after California quake
A tsunami is not expected after today's earthquake in Southern California.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet that this includes areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.
The last major quake felt in this area happened 20 years ago
The largest quake before today’s temblor was the Hector Mine quake in 1999, near Barstow, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.
The quake was near the Little Lake Faultline.
An early measure of the earthquake was 6.4 hit, according to the US Geological Survey.
There have been at least 38 aftershocks in Southern California
There have been 38 aftershocks in Southern California, according to the US Geological Survey's website.
That's up from the website's last report, which said there had been 25 aftershocks.