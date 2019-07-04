The Federal Aviation Administration reported there was no damage to facilities as a result of the earthquake in South California.

“We have no reports of damage to any FAA facilities or operational effects from the quake at this time," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said

Additionally, Los Angeles International Airport said its runways did not sustain damage in the quake.

“All LAX runways have been inspected with no reported damage to the airfield or the Sepulveda tunnel. Operations remain normal. #earthquake” LAX said in a tweet.