Earthquake rattles Southern California
This is what a cracked road near Ridgecrest looks like
Karaleigh Roe took photos of cracks in a road near Ridgecrest, California, following today's earthquake.
Meanwhile, there are reports of cracks up to four inches on a major highway and rockslides on the roads going into Trona, Jeremy Kern, spokesperson for the San Bernardino Fire Department, told CNN.
The earthquake shook food off of shelves at this California grocery store
A California grocery store is cleaning up after today's earthquake shook wine, sports drinks, pudding and other items off the shelves.
Deborah Moore took these photos of the damage inside Stater Bros. Markets in Ridgecrest:
Disneyland rides are closed for inspection after quake
Disneyland staff said the park's rides were closed for inspection after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.
It's unclear how long the inspections will take.
People are smelling gas in San Bernardino County after today's quake
There have been several reports of people smelling gas in Trona, a town in San Bernardino County, but they do not have any reports of fires following today's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, according to Jeremy Kern, spokesperson for the San Bernardino Fire Department.
Kern told CNN there is mild to moderate structural damage reported in the Trona area.
He added that firefighters are conducting damage assessment surveys on roadways, power lines and structures.
There's a chance of another damaging quake today, expert says
Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist with the US Geological Survey, warned residents that they should expect to see many more quakes — and there's a chance of another damaging one today.
At a news conference, she explained that we might be seeing two different faults in today's earthquake.
- The main fault was rupturing down toward southwest, which would focus energy towards Ridgecrest, she said.
- A second fault going northwest may have been activated.
Some context about the region: This area has many faults in a complex area, Jones said.
At least 58 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 have been reported
There have been at least 58 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or larger after today's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern California, according to a geophysicist.
Two of the largest aftershocks measured 4.6, but there were several quakes that were smaller than 2.5, said Jana Pursley from the US Geological Survey.
Damage has also been reported.
Here's what we know:
- The California Highway Patrol reported a small rock slide on Highway 178, about two miles east of Lake Isabella.
- All overpasses in Kern, Kings and Fresno counties have been checked out and are fine, CHP Officer Shasta Tollefson said.
- No damage has been reported around the Los Angeles area, according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
"We’re having another one right now": Woman describe aftershock as it happens on air
Carolyn Storruste, who works at High Desert Haven assisted living facility in Ridgecrest, felt an aftershock while doing a live phone interview on air with CNN's Brooke Baldwin.
Storruste said that dressers, TV and pictures fell to the ground during the earthquake.
Storruste said that after the big earthquake, the power went out and backup power came on. Then an aftershock happened, and all power went out.
During the interview, Storruste stopped and said, “We’re having another one right now.”
Storruste said it was about 90 degrees in the facility and at the end of the interview they were moving everyone into the lobby of the facility.
