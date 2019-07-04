"We’re having another one right now": Woman describe aftershock as it happens on air

Carolyn Storruste, who works at High Desert Haven assisted living facility in Ridgecrest, felt an aftershock while doing a live phone interview on air with CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

Storruste said that dressers, TV and pictures fell to the ground during the earthquake.

Storruste said that after the big earthquake, the power went out and backup power came on. Then an aftershock happened, and all power went out.

During the interview, Storruste stopped and said, “We’re having another one right now.”

Storruste said it was about 90 degrees in the facility and at the end of the interview they were moving everyone into the lobby of the facility.

