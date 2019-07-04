Earthquake rattles Southern California
A hospital in Ridgecrest is being evacuated
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is being evacuated following today's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the Kern County Fire Department tweeted.
Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at California Institute of Technology, tweeted that the quake was "having a robust aftershock sequence."
“That means there will be plenty more aftershocks today,” she said
The Ridgecrest mayor gave an interview while aftershocks rattled the city
Peggy Breeden, the mayor of Ridgecrest, called into CNN to give an update on the situation in her city — but an earthquake aftershock interrupted the interview.
"Right now, we just 30 seconds ago had another one. We've had — this would either be our seventh or eight one we've had," she explained before she felt another one.
"Oh, my goodness, there's another one right now. Oh, my goodness," she said.
Breeden said there have been five fires and added that the city has broken gas lines.
Watch more:
President Trump has been briefed on the earthquake
President Trump has been briefed on the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck California earlier this afternoon.
Trump also tweeted about the quake.
About the quake: There have been reports of scattered damage, including rock slides and fires.
The earthquake was felt in central Los Angeles as a long, rolling quake, making buildings rock back and forth for at least several seconds.
This chandelier fell from the ceiling during the earthquake
One California man's chandelier was knocked from the ceiling during 6.4 earthquake Thursday.
Arthur Arras took video of the aftermath, and his friend Yunuen Valencia tweeted it:
The earthquake was felt in Las Vegas
The National Weather Service tweeted that the 6.4 earthquake that hit Southern California was also felt in Las Vegas, Nevada,
The weather service said there are “so far no significant damage reports.”
No reports of damage at FAA facilities, and LAX is still operational
The Federal Aviation Administration reported there was no damage to facilities as a result of the earthquake in South California.
“We have no reports of damage to any FAA facilities or operational effects from the quake at this time," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said
Additionally, Los Angeles International Airport said its runways did not sustain damage in the quake.
“All LAX runways have been inspected with no reported damage to the airfield or the Sepulveda tunnel. Operations remain normal. #earthquake” LAX said in a tweet.
There's a 4-inch crack in a main highway in San Bernardino County
Highway 178, the main highway in San Bernardino County, has a four-inch crack, according to Jeremy Kern, a spokesperson for San Bernardino County Fire Department.
All highways in San Bernardino County remain open, as the fire department continues their assessment of damage following the earthquake. Rock slides were also reported.
The area's high tension power lines are all intact.
Here's the message from the fire department: