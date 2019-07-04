 A hospital in Ridgecrest is being evacuated

Peggy Breeden, the mayor of Ridgecrest, called into CNN to give an update on the situation in her city — but an earthquake aftershock interrupted the interview.

"Right now, we just 30 seconds ago had another one. We've had — this would either be our seventh or eight one we've had," she explained before she felt another one.

"Oh, my goodness, there's another one right now. Oh, my goodness," she said.

Breeden said there have been five fires and added that the city has broken gas lines.

Watch more: