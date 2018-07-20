Branson was under a severe thunderstorm warning issued shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), about half an hour before the boat capsized. Pattison said he didn't know when the boat left the dock.

There were numerous reports of damage throughout the county, including trees down and structural damage, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. The highest wind gust reported in the area was 63 mph.

The weather was part of the same line of storms that spawned numerous destructive tornadoes Thursday in Iowa, Missouri's northern neighbor.

Jim Pattison Jr., president of the duck boat business's parent company, said he believes the weather was calm when the duck boat went into the water, but things quickly changed.

"Partway through coming back is when ... the waves picked up and then obviously swamped the boat," he said Friday morning.

"Obviously we shouldn't be out there in severe weather," Pattison said.

The company has been in operation for 47 years without any incident like this, he said.