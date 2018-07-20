Deadly duck boat crash in MissouriBy Brian Ries, CNN
Flowers placed on cars left in Ride the Ducks Branson parking lot
People have left makeshift memorials on the windshields of cars left in the parking lot of the company that ran the duck boat tour.
Four people are still missing.
Branson mayor: "We just jumped in and got involved wherever we were needed"
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
Branson Mayor Karen Best said she heard about the capsizing boat within 60 seconds of the incident going across the police scanner.
"We just jumped in and got involved wherever we were needed," she told local media.
The focus right now is on healing the community and family members of the victim’s hearts, not pointing fingers on who is at fault, Best said.
Highway patrol is using sonar to search for bodies
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
The Missouri highway patrol is using sonar to view the objects on the bottom on the lake.
The divers will confirm objects found by the sonar, US Coast Guard Captain Scott Stoemer told local media outlets.
A severe storm hit the Branson area just before the boat sank
Branson was under a severe thunderstorm warning issued shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), about half an hour before the boat capsized. Pattison said he didn't know when the boat left the dock.
There were numerous reports of damage throughout the county, including trees down and structural damage, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. The highest wind gust reported in the area was 63 mph.
The weather was part of the same line of storms that spawned numerous destructive tornadoes Thursday in Iowa, Missouri's northern neighbor.
Jim Pattison Jr., president of the duck boat business's parent company, said he believes the weather was calm when the duck boat went into the water, but things quickly changed.
"Partway through coming back is when ... the waves picked up and then obviously swamped the boat," he said Friday morning.
The company has been in operation for 47 years without any incident like this, he said.
Video shows one of the struggling duck boats before the sinking
Video posted by Jennie Phillips-Hudson Carr, which she recorded from a showboat nearby, showed two duck boats rocking and tilting to the side as the lake's ripples turned into massive waves.
Strong winds whipped waves head-on onto the boats. One of those duck boats returned to shore safely, but the other eventually sank.
"Oh my God, those poor people, oh no!" someone says in the background as the water crashes into the smaller boats.
"If there's kids on there, those poor babies," a female voice says.
An duck boat carrying 31 people sank on a southwestern Missouri lake Thursday evening, leaving at least 13 people dead -- including children -- and four others missing, officials said.
The Ride the Ducks Branson duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake near Branson, a popular family vacation destination about 200 miles southeast of Kansas City, after a storm "came out of nowhere," said Jim Pattison Jr., president of the business's parent company.
Divers resumed a search for the missing Friday morning, but it "doesn't look very good for survival," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told CNN's "New Day."
"Right now, it's a recovery effort," Parson said.