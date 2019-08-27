Dorian is considered a very compact storm, with tropical-storm-force winds — those ranging from 39 mph to 73 mph — extending only 45 miles from the center.

But don't let that fool you.

The storm will intensify when it moves past the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis said.

By the time Dorian's done, parts of Barbados and the Windward Islands could be deluged with 6 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center said.