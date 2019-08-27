Right now, Dorian is approaching several Caribbean islands.

The tropical storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

But it could impact more than just the Caribbean: By the end of the week, what's left of Dorian is expected to move toward the Bahamas and possibly southeastern parts of the mainland US.

Forecasts showed Dorian approaching the East Coast of Florida by Sunday.

A word of warning, though: "It is still way too early to forecast impacts," Hennen said.