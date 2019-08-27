Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico
Dorian could reach Florida by the end of this weekend
Right now, Dorian is approaching several Caribbean islands.
The tropical storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
But it could impact more than just the Caribbean: By the end of the week, what's left of Dorian is expected to move toward the Bahamas and possibly southeastern parts of the mainland US.
Forecasts showed Dorian approaching the East Coast of Florida by Sunday.
A word of warning, though: "It is still way too early to forecast impacts," Hennen said.
These airlines are offering travel waivers because of Dorian
Several US airlines are offering travel waivers to customers with scheduled flights to the eastern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dorian travels through the Caribbean Sea.
Here's a look at the airlines that are allowing some passengers to rebook:
- Delta: Delta customers with flights scheduled until Aug. 29 to parts of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Haiti and Saint Lucia can change out their flight, free of charge, before Sept. 5. Passengers who cancel their trip can use the value toward a future flight, the airline said.
- Southwest: Customers flying Southwest to Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico between today and Aug. 30 may rebook a flight. They must rebook within 14 days of their original travel date and can reschedule their travel plans online, too, if they booked on Southwest.com.
- American: American Airlines will waive the fee to change flights scheduled until Aug. 29 if they're canceled. Trips to Barbados, Haiti, Martinique, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia are subject to cancellation.
- Spirit: Spirit will waive the fee to change flights for passengers with flights between Aug. 27 and 30 to Puerto Rico, Haiti or the Dominican Republic. Customers must rebook no later than Sept. 5.
- Frontier: Frontier allows customers with flights booked to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic until August 30 to make one change to their itinerary free of charge.
We're officially in peak hurricane season
Dorian is the fourth named storm of this hurricane season. Generally, the season reaches a peak in the eight weeks surrounding September 10.
Two-thirds of all the storms produced in a typical season occur during this period.
Here's why: Conditions in the tropics become ideal for storm development during this time. By the end of August, water has typically warmed to the mid-80s in many parts of the region.
Take a look at when most hurricanes and tropical storms have formed:
Where Tropical Storm Dorian is now — and where it's going next
The National Hurricane Center this morning released a new advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian's path.
Right now, it's about 15 miles off the coast of St. Lucia. It's expected to travel northwest and is forecast to intensify into a hurricane after it passes the Windward Islands and moves into the Caribbean Sea, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
You can track the storm here.