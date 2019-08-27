President Trump cites misleading Puerto Rico aid statistics — again

As Tropical Storm Dorian barrels toward Puerto Rico, President Trump has again cited misleading aid numbers in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

He touted $91 billion in aid for Puerto Rico in May — more than half of that $91/92 billion is based on the White House's estimates for costs FEMA could incur in years to come.

$42.2 billion of relief has been appropriated by congress, $20.3 billion obligated to be spent by federal agencies (meaning they have actually committed to spending this money), and $12.6 billion has been spent, according to the federal government’s disaster relief website.

Here's his tweet: