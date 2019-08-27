Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico
President Trump cites misleading Puerto Rico aid statistics — again
As Tropical Storm Dorian barrels toward Puerto Rico, President Trump has again cited misleading aid numbers in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
He touted $91 billion in aid for Puerto Rico in May — more than half of that $91/92 billion is based on the White House's estimates for costs FEMA could incur in years to come.
$42.2 billion of relief has been appropriated by congress, $20.3 billion obligated to be spent by federal agencies (meaning they have actually committed to spending this money), and $12.6 billion has been spent, according to the federal government’s disaster relief website.
Here's his tweet:
Two-thirds of Puerto Rico will get tropical-storm-force winds
Dorian is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and rain to the southwestern part of Puerto Rico.
Two-thirds of the island of Puerto Rico is likely to receive those winds, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
For now, Dorian is likely to stay a very strong tropical storm as it closely approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday night.
What happens after that? In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are keeping the intensity low as it approaches Florida but there is uncertainty. They are not sure why some models aren't intensifying the storm in the warmer moist air over the Bahamas. There is low confidence in the intensity forecast right now.
Here's the 11 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center just released its latest advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is churning about 415 miles southeast of Puerto Rico.
Right now. according to the advisory, a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico as well as the Dominican Republic, from Isla Saona to Samana.
Here's a look at the latest forecast:
FEMA says supplies in Puerto Rico are "well above" where they were when Maria hit
As Tropical Storm Dorian churns in the Caribbean Sea, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has more supplies on hand in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands than in 2017.
"FEMA is taking all possible preparatory actions in anticipation of impacts, including the forward deployment of personnel," a FEMA spokesperson said.
Why we're talking about 2017: Many in Puerto Rico are still reliving nightmares from Hurricane Maria, which killed thousands of people in 2017 and left almost the entire US territory without power for weeks.
Maria was the first Category 4 hurricane to directly impact Puerto Rico in 85 years. To add to the severity, the island had not yet fully recovered from Hurricane Irma, which pummelled Puerto Rico with high winds just two weeks earlier.
Here's more from the FEMA spokesperson:
"Since 2017, FEMA has prepositioned life sustaining commodities throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to enable an even faster response to events in the Caribbean. The stock levels of these commodities are well above what was in place in on-island in 2017."
Satellite imagery shows the sun rising over Tropical Storm Dorian
New NOAA satellite imagery from this morning showed Tropical Storm Dorian spinning in the Caribbean Sea.
The imagery, taken from NOAA's GOES-East satellite, shows the storm churning over the Windward Islands of the Caribbean.
Watch the footage:
Dorian is a small (but powerful) storm
Dorian is considered a very compact storm, with tropical-storm-force winds — those ranging from 39 mph to 73 mph — extending only 45 miles from the center.
But don't let that fool you.
The storm will intensify when it moves past the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis said.
By the time Dorian's done, parts of Barbados and the Windward Islands could be deluged with 6 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center said.
Dorian could reach Florida by the end of this weekend
Right now, Dorian is approaching several Caribbean islands.
The tropical storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
But it could impact more than just the Caribbean: By the end of the week, what's left of Dorian is expected to move toward the Bahamas and possibly southeastern parts of the mainland US.
Forecasts showed Dorian approaching the East Coast of Florida by Sunday.
A word of warning, though: "It is still way too early to forecast impacts," Hennen said.