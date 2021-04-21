George Floyd's cousin, Paris Stevens, says she is "pleased" but "still saddened at the same time" about Tuesday's verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.

Stevens and Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson, spoke to CNN's Adrienne Broaddus in Minneapolis during the early morning hours Wednesday.

"I'm pleased that I know that change is here, and police are going to start being held accountable," Stevens said, adding that she is of course sad Floyd isn't alive today.

Angela Harrelson gave praise to Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who filmed Floyd's murder at the hands of the former police officer.

"It really doesn't surprise me that much, with police cover-ups, because they've always had done that, especially towards black and brown people," Harrelson said. "The sad thing is if it hadn't been for that 17-year-old girl Darnella, it would have been another black man, that was killed by the police, his own fault, and they would have said, 'Oh, it was drugs, oh it was this'. And we would never have had the story we would have and wouldn't be here today talking."

Harrelson told Broaddus that she is "really, really good" with Chauvin's potential punishment for killing her nephew.

"We are going to continue this journey, and we must not let his death be his last word. We must not let his death be the last word," Harrelson said.