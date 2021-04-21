Go There: CNN answers your questions about the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict — and what comes next
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty yesterday of all three charges against him in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is now in jail awaiting sentencing, which will be in eight weeks.
CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez is on the ground in Minneapolis, and he answered some of your questions about the verdict and what comes next.
Watch:
7 min ago
Harris: "I haven't made a decision" on whether to back compromise on qualified immunity in policing bill
From CNN's Manu Raju
CNN's Manu Raju just asked Vice President Kamala Harris if she's open to compromise on the issue of qualified immunity, a key sticking point in the talks over a police reform bill, as Democrats seek to make it easier to sue police officers in civil court.
"I need to be fully briefed on it," she said when CNN asked if she's open to compromise on the issue. "I haven't made a decision about it. But as you know, I was part of the language -- I helped write the language."
Harris made her comments as she was leaving the Senate.
1 min ago
Minneapolis mayor welcomes DOJ investigation, says city must seize this "generational opportunity"
From CNN's Adrienne Broaddus and Jenn Selva
Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday he welcomes the Justice Department's probe into policing practices in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd and murder conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin.
“We welcome the investigation as an opportunity to continue working toward deep change and accountability in the Minneapolis Police Department," Frey said in a statement.
“This is a defining moment of truth and reconciliation in America. George Floyd’s life mattered just as Daunte Wright’s, Breonna Taylor’s, and so many others did. We have a generational opportunity to do better by the Black community, and the only way to seize it is through bold action," Frey added.
The Minneapolis City Council released a statement saying their oversight of the police department is limited and they are also welcoming the DOJ investigation.
“As we did when the Minnesota Department of Human Rights brought a similar civil investigation, we welcome the opportunity for the Department of Justice to use the full weight of its authority to hold the Minneapolis Police Department accountable for any and all abuses of power and harms to our community and stand ready to aid in this process as full partners,” the statement said.
Some background: Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil investigation into the Minneapolis Police department on Wednesday. It will look in to how officers are trained, what policies are in place and how the department handles use-of-force investigations. DOJ personnel will also talk to members of the community about their interactions with officers, according to Garland.
He said it is separate from and independent of the federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd that the Justice Department has previously announced.
48 min ago
Republican senator says discussions on a police reform proposal will be "wrapping" soon
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
Republican Sen. Tim Scott told reporters he believes discussions on a police reform proposal are "on the verge of wrapping" soon.
"I think we are on the verge of wrapping this up in the next a week or two, depending on how quickly they respond to our suggestions," Scott said.
On qualified immunity, which protects police officers in civil court, Scott said he'd rather see a police department sued for an issue rather than a police officer.
He said he has been talking to Sen. Corey Booker and other lawmakers across the aisle about that change and that it is "something that the Democrats are quite receptive to."
"I think that is a way that we can make progress towards a bill that actually has the kind of impact that I think is helpful." he said.
1 hr 12 min ago
Chauvin guilty verdict is a "step in the right direction," says George Floyd's cousin
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
George Floyd’s cousin and aunt said they feel a sense of relief after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in Floyd’s murder.
“We were just so relieved, because historically, we don't get this justice, we just don’t,” Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s aunt, said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan.
Paris Stevens, Floyd’s cousin, said the family was awake most of the night discussing the trial.
“It's just been a whirlwind, and I'm just glad this part of the journey is over. But … we will continue on. There's more work to do,” she said.
Stevens said that police reform is still needed.
“We want police to do their job and to serve and protect, but are we using the excessive force or can we de-escalate another way? We don't want it to always end in death. And all police officers do not have ill intentions. We know that. But correction has to be made. And with this guilty verdict, it's a step in the right direction that those who act ill-advised will be sentenced and held accountable,” Stevens said.
Harrelson said the world showed her family “so much love.”
“That love overshadowed the hate. It will always overshadow hate, and the process of forgiving needs to start,” she said.
Watch:
25 min ago
Schumer: Senate "will not rest" until Congress passes "strong legislation" to end systemic bias in policing
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Senate “will not rest” until Congress passes “strong legislation to end the systemic bias in law enforcement.”
He said: “We should not mistake a guilty verdict” in the Chauvin trial “as evidence that the persistent problem of police misconduct has been solved, or that the divide between law enforcement and so many of the communities they serve has been bridged, it has not.”
He added that Congress must remain diligent to meaningfully reform police departments, their training and the “legal protections that grant too great a shield to police officers guilty of misconduct.”
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has already passed the US House of Representatives. It now needs a debate and a vote in the US Senate. The legislation in that chamber requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and it's not clear there would be enough Republican support to get the legislation across the finish line in the Senate
According to the legislation's fact sheet, the bill would "save lives by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants" and would mandate "deadly force be used only as a last resort."
On Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Schumer said the verdict confirmed what was “plain” to the millions who watched the video of his killing.
“This guilty verdict serves as an official proclamation of what so many of us have known for nearly a year: George Floyd was murdered by an officer who was sworn to protect and to serve,” he said.
CNN's Clare Foran contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 43 min ago
Attorney general announces DOJ investigation into Minneapolis police practices
"The new civil investigation is separate from and independent of the federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd that the justice department has previously announced," Garland said.
This is the first major announcement made by Garland since he was confirmed last month as attorney general.
Garland said the investigation will look into wether the MPD engages in "discriminatory conduct" and will look at the department's policies and training as well as use-of-force investigations.
"The Justice Department has already begun to reach out to community groups and members of the public to learn about their experiences with the MPD," he said, adding federal investigators will also reach out to officers about training and the support they receive.
He said the effort will be staffed by attorneys and personnel from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division as well as the US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.
"I know such wounds have deep roots and that too many communities have experienced those wounds firsthand," Garland said, reflecting on the conviction of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday. "Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis."
Garland said that if the DOJ concludes "there's reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," they will issue a public report of their conclusions and the agency has authority to bring a civil lawsuit asking a federal court to "provide injunctive relief that orders the MPD to change its policies and practices to avoid further violations."
The attorney general noted that most of the nation's "officers do their difficult jobs honorably and lawfully," and that "good officers welcome accountability."
"The challenges we face are deeply woven into our history. They did not arise today or last year. Building trust between community and law enforcement will take time and effort by all of us, but we undertake this task with determination and urgency knowing that change cannot wait," Garland said in closing.
Watch Attorney General Garland make the announcement:
3 hr 7 min ago
How Minneapolis reacted to news of the guilty verdict yesterday
A jury found Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was guilty yesterday of all three charges against him in the killing of George Floyd.
In the streets of Minneapolis, the verdicts led to cries of joy and sighs of relief among those nervously watching the trial, including many people outside the Cup Foods store where Floyd took his final breaths.
Here's a look at how people reacted around the city:
3 hr 18 min ago
Here's how the Chauvin verdict was covered by newspapers around the US
From CNN's Scottie Andrew
Newspapers across the US put Minneapolis on the front page on Wednesday, the morning after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd.
The front pages reflect the complicated national response to Chauvin’s conviction: Relief, anguish and muted hope. Here's a look at some of them: