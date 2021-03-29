US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Derek Chauvin murder trial begins

live news

Live

The Suez Canal shipping crisis

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:35 a.m. ET, March 29, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

George Floyd's nephew: "We came to get justice and nothing less"

Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, speaks during a press conference in Minneapolis,
Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, speaks during a press conference in Minneapolis, CNN

Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, said he came to Minnesota today "for one thing and one thing only." 

"We came to get justice and nothing less. We came to get justice," Williams said, speaking at a family press conference ahead of opening statements in the Chauvin trial.

He said today is "a starting point."

"It's change long overdue in this country," Williams said.

10 min ago

Floyd family attorney: "Today starts a landmark trial"

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump speaks during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 29.
Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump speaks during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 29. CNN

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said this morning, "Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all."

Speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis ahead of opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial, Crump said, "this case is not hard when you watch the torture video of George Floyd."

"When people ask you, well, isn't this a tough case because they're going to try to say George Floyd had a trace amount of drugs in his system, you let them know that Ben Crump said that George Floyd was living, breathing, walking and talking just fine until the police put him face down, put him in handcuffs, and put a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds," he continued.

  

21 min ago

The trial will be broadcast live in its entirety

From CNN's Brian Stelter

From a media perspective, the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be the biggest trial of the streaming TV age.

In a first for Minnesota, the trial will be broadcast live in its entirety, giving the public a rare peek into the most important case of the Black Lives Matter era.

Thanks to an eyewitness with a cell phone camera, "the knee Mr. Chauvin placed on Mr. Floyd's neck was filmed for all to see," the BBC's Joshua Nevett wrote. "Angered by what they saw, protesters worldwide said it was time to end racial injustice. Now cameras will let them see the justice system in real-time."

A Court TV crew will have three cameras in the courtroom. The feeds will be pooled and shared with all outlets.

"Every move Mr. Chauvin makes, down to the faintest facial expression, will be open to public scrutiny," Nevett wrote. "While not unusual in the US, that kind of transparency raises long-debated issues about the role of cameras in courtrooms..."

People will be watching on streaming-first services like Law & Crime as well as TV networks like HLN. Gavel-to-gavel coverage will be available all over the web and highlights will be available on demand. And Court TV will be back, having relaunched in 2019 with a mix of broadcast, cable and online distribution deals.

CNN.com will carry a live stream at all times. 

Read more about the media's coverage of the trial here.

32 min ago

Here are the people at the center of the Chauvin trial

From CNN's Amir Vera

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began Monday, almost a year after video showed him kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died after the incident, which occurred last May.

Here are some people at the center of Chauvin's trial:

  • George Floyd: Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward where he played basketball and football growing up. He played basketball at South Florida State College between 1993 and 1995. He moved to Minnesota for work and to drive trucks, according to friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson. Floyd has two daughters, the youngest of whom is 6, according to Jackson.
  • Derek Chauvin: An 18-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), Chauvin was held at a maximum security prison for about five months until he posted bail in October 2020. Days after he knelt on Floyd's neck, it was found that Chauvin had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs Division, according to the department.

The other three officers on the scene:

  • Thomas Lane: Lane, one of the officers who helped restrain Floyd, had been on the police force for four days when Floyd died, according to Lane's attorney Earl Gray. He was fired from MPD in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
  • J. Alexander Kueng: One of the officers who helped restrain Floyd, Kueng was working his third shift when Floyd died, Chauvin was his training officer, according to Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett.
  • Tou Thao: Thao stood near the other officers as they restrained Floyd. He had been with MPD since 2012 before being fired in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

42 min ago

Floyd family will kneel for 8 minutes 46 seconds outside the courthouse before trial begins

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Sara Sidner 

Members of George Floyd's family, Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump will take a knee outside the courthouse for eight minutes and 46 seconds before entering the building for the beginning of Derek Chauvin's trial Monday, Rev. Sharpton said during a news conference Sunday night.

CNN has previously reported that while the original criminal complaint in the case says Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the Hennepin County Attorney's office told CNN it was actually seven minutes and 46 seconds.

Sharpton said they will do it "to show the world how long it took for Chauvin to have his knee on that neck."

He said that the family is preparing to hear Chauvin's defense team smear Floyd's name and try to discredit him during the trial.

"This family will go through a very painful and very tumultuous few weeks," Sharpton said. "It's not only bad enough that they had to lose their brother, their loved one but they now have to, in front of the world, see this over and over again"

Sharpton said he hopes prosecutors will hold Chauvin accountable to set precedent for future cases as so many similar cases never saw justice, including that of Rodney King, Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

"It's not just Chauvin on trial. The United States’ ability to deal with police accountability is on trial. Many cases didn't even get to court," Sharpton explained. "We have at least gotten this to court. Now we want the court to show, is America prepared to hold police accountable and make them pay when they are wrong?"

"If we can't see justice in this case, what will it take?" He added "We've seen killings since George Floyd which is why we will keep on fighting."

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, thanked the protesters who have stood up for justice for his brother.

"I have faith that he will get convicted," Philonise Floyd said during the press conference, adding that the video seen around the world "is the proof."

39 min ago

The Derek Chauvin murder trial begins today. Here's what we know about the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota National Guard stand guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center on March 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota National Guard stand guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center on March 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will begin later today with opening statements.

Chauvin faces of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder for the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Here's a recap of the case that spurred widespread protests against police brutality and racism:

  • May 25: Floyd, 46, died after pleading for help as Chauvin kneeled on Flloyd’s neck to pin him – unarmed and handcuffed – to the ground. Floyd had been arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, police have said.
  • May 26: It is announced that four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of Floyd.
  • May 27: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard after protests and demonstrations erupt throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul.
  • Also on May 27: Surveillance video from outside a Minneapolis restaurant was released and appears to contradict police claims that Floyd resisted arrest before an officer knelt on his neck.
  • May 28 to 29: Several buildings were damaged and the Minneapolis police department’s Third Precinct was set ablaze during protests.
  • May 29: Chauvin is arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
  • June 3: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the three previously uncharged officers.
  • July 15: Floyd’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.
  • October 21: A Hennepin County judge drops the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin (This charge would later be reinstated due to an appeals court ruling.)
  • March 12: The Minneapolis city council unanimously voted to approve a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.