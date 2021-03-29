Prosecutors show video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell is showing video evidence from the day George Floyd was killed.

The graphic footage shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe."

"I need to tell you ahead of time that the video is graphic," Blackwell said before the video was played. The prosecutor said a bystander took the video.

Blackwell said the the footage would allow jurors to see for themselves what happened, "without lawyer talk" and "without lawyer spin."

He added that the prosecution team plans to show more videos throughout the trial.