George Floyd's family and attorneys are kneeling for 8 minutes 46 seconds outside the courthouse

Members of George Floyd's family, Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump are taking a knee outside the Minneapolis courthouse for eight minutes and 46 seconds before entering the building for the beginning of Derek Chauvin's trial.

"We are taking a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, and we want you to think of during that time, why Chauvin didn't, in that time get his knee up?," Sharpton said in a news conference this morning.

Sharpton marked each minute out loud as it passed.

In a news conference before the moment of silence, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump described what he believes the trial means for the family and the country.

"Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all," Crump said.

"George Floyd galvanized cities all across America and all across the world when that video, that video of torture was viewed millions and millions of times. So, America, this is the moment, this is the moment to show the rest of the world that you are the standard bearer when it comes to liberty and justice for all. The whole world is watching," he continued.

Note: CNN has previously reported that while the original criminal complaint in the case says Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the Hennepin County Attorney's office told CNN it was actually seven minutes and 46 seconds.

Watch the moment: