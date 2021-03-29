Defense attorney says case "more than about 9 minutes and 29 seconds"
Defense attorney Eric Nelson said during his opening argument that "this case is clearly more than about 9 minutes and 29 seconds," referencing the amount of time that the prosecutor said would be significant for the jury as it relates to George Floyd's final moments.
Nelson said that the number of documents in the case numbered in the tens of thousands, and hundreds of people had been interviewed as potential witnesses in the lead up to trial.
Nelson told the jury "I suggest that you let common sense and reason guide you" during the trial.
Some more background: Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Defense attorneys plan to make the case that Floyd died of unrelated medical issues and drug use, and they have argued Chauvin was following proper police protocol.
CNN's Eric Levenson contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 17 min ago
Prosecution in Derek Chauvin trial: "It's a homicide. You can believe your eyes.”
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell laid out his case against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin during his opening statement, saying it’s clear that George Floyd’s death was a homicide.
“You can believe your eyes, that it's a homicide. You can believe your eyes,” the prosecutor said during his opening arguments. “You’ll be able to hear his voice get deeper and heavier his words further apart, his respiration is more shallow. You'll see him when he goes unconscious, and you'll be able to see the uncontrollable shaking he’s doing when he’s not breathing anymore.”
The prosecutor says policing experts will testify holding Floyd to the ground was unnecessary and deadly.
“You're also going to hear from Lieutenant Johnny Mercil of the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of force training coordinator. He's going to tell you about what training Mr. Chauvin had to see, but he's also going to tell you that he knows of no training that would suggest that kneeling on somebody's neck, as Mr. Chauvin was doing, was proper,” Blackwell said.
“You will learn that Mr. Floyd was in handcuffs already, so they didn't need to put him on the ground, to get him into — to get him under police control,” Blackwell said. “You'll hear from a number of experts on the stand that putting a man in the prone position with handcuffs behind his back, somebody on his neck and back pressing down on him for nine minutes and 29 seconds is enough to take a life.”
Floyd did not die an instant death from a heart condition or a death from an opioid overdose, Blackwell told the jury.
“You'll be able to see for yourself that Mr. Floyd did not die an instant death. He died one breath at a time, over an extended period of time. It does not at all look like the way that one dies from a fatal arrhythmia,” Blackwell said. “You will also learn, ladies and gentlemen, that George Floyd struggled with addiction. He struggled with it. You will learn that he did not die from a drug overdose, he did not die from an opioid overdose. Why? Because you'll be able to look at the video footage and you see it looks absolutely nothing like a person who would die from an opioid overdose.”
2 hr 14 min ago
Prosecutor: 911 dispatcher will testify "she called the police on the police" during the incident
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said that they will call to testify a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher who watched the incident from a feed from a fixed police camera located in the neighborhood.
"You'll learn that what she saw was so unusual and for her so disturbing that she did something she had never done in her career. She called the police on the police," he said.
Blackwell said that the 911 dispatcher called a police sergeant because she was disturbed by what she was watching.
"She will tell you she felt she saw man literally lose his life," he said.
2 hr 22 min ago
Prosecutors show video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell is showing video evidence from the day George Floyd was killed.
The graphic footage shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe."
"I need to tell you ahead of time that the video is graphic," Blackwell said before the video was played. The prosecutor said a bystander took the video.
Blackwell said the the footage would allow jurors to see for themselves what happened, "without lawyer talk" and "without lawyer spin."
He added that the prosecution team plans to show more videos throughout the trial.
2 hr 30 min ago
Here is who the prosecution expects to call as witnesses in the case
Blackwell said that they plan to call a number of police officers to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
He also said that prosecutors plan to call "some of the bystanders" that were on the scene on May 25, 2020.
In addition, Blackwell said the prosecution will present expert testimony from medical professionals that will prove George Floyd's death was from asphyxia.
These witnesses will include the county medical examiner who will "tell you what he found" after Floyd died.
2 hr 30 min ago
Prosecutors plan to call on police to testify about officer training in providing care: "In your custody is in your care"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell discussed how a core principle of the the Minneapolis Police Department is often described in a phrase "in your custody, is in your care" and how that plays a role in their case against Derek Chauvin, along with testimony from police officers about providing care.
"You're also going to learn about another very important policy in the Minneapolis Police Department, that is a core principle of policing. You will hear this phrase that police have to live by in terms of how it is they relate to the public. 'In your custody, is in your care. In your custody, is in your care.' Meaning if you have an officer have an individual, a subject that is in your custody, it is your duty to care for that person. And you will learn that caring, ladies and gentlemen, is not a feeling. It is a verb. It's something you're supposed to do to provide care for that person. You're going to hear from any number of police officers who will talk about this duty to provide care," Blackwell said during the prosecutions opening statement.
2 hr 43 min ago
Prosecutor: Chauvin did not remove his knee after he was told Floyd didn't have a pulse
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell laid out the timeline for the jury of when former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck.
Blackwell said that while Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck, he was told "twice" by other responders on the scene "that they can't even find a pulse" on Floyd.
Despite that, Blackwell said, Chauvin did not remove his knee.
"You will be able to see for yourself what he does in this response. You'll see that he does not let up. He does not get up. Even when Mr. Floyd does not even have a pulse, it continues on," Blackwell said.
1 hr 46 min ago
Prosecutor: Chauvin "betrayed" his oath as a police officer to never employ unnecessary force
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell began his opening argument at former officer Derek Chauvin's trial by displaying the Minneapolis Police Department badge for the jury
"What it means to be a public servant and have the honor of wearing this badge. It's a small badge that carries with it a large responsibility and large accountability to the public. What does it stand for? It represents the very motto of the Minneapolis Police Department. To protect with courage, to serve with compassion, but it also represents the essence of the Minneapolis police department approach to the use of force against its citizens when appropriate."
Blackwell told the jury that during this trial, they will learn about the oath that Minneapolis officers take. "They take an oath that, 'I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately and as you will learn, as it applies to this case, never employing unnecessary force or violence,'" he said.
"You will learn that on May 25 of 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge," he said.
Blackwell said that Chauvin "used excessive and unreasonable force" against Floyd.
"That he put his knees upon his neck and his back. Grinding and crushing him until the very breath — no, ladies and gentlemen — until the very life was squeezed out of him."
2 hr 46 min ago
Judge outlines key things jurors should not do during the trial
Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill outlined some rules the jury should follow throughout the extent of the trial.
14 jurors, including two alternates, will hear the case, but Cahill wanted to select 15 in case any jurors were excused before the start of opening statements today.
Cahill noted that although the trial is being broadcast live, the jurors will never appear on video.
Here's a list of key things jurors should not do during the trial, according to Cahill:
"You're not investigators. You're not to go out and do any looking. You're not to ask people about this matter."
"You're not to use the internet to look for information about the case or about the law. You should avoid all news if possible. But at the very least, you should avoid media coverage of this case." The judge noted they should avoid news coverage in newspapers, radio, television, social media or any other media.
"Remember, you must not talk to anyone who is involved in the case. The attorneys, the witnesses, or spectators."
"When you go home during the trial, family and friends will be curious as to what you're doing. You need to tell them you're sitting as a juror in a criminal case and that's all you should tell them."
"I have to be realistic, and tell you that you can tell your immediate family in your household what you are doing. Because they will probably have figured it out by now. But in any case, feel free to share, but with no one else."
"Please refrain from Facebook, and Twitter. You may access such absent tools but please do not publish any information."
"Please disable any news feeds that may show up on social media accounts that may appear on this case."