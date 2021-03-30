US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The Derek Chauvin trial

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:32 a.m. ET, March 30, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Here's what happened on the first day of Chauvin's trial

Jurors heard opening statements and testimony from three prosecution witnesses during the first day of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.

If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the first trial day:

  • 9 minutes and 29 seconds: In both opening statements, attorneys referenced the 9 minutes and 29 seconds, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck — correcting the 8:46 timing that has become a symbol of police brutality. Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell repeatedly emphasized the new 9:29 timing, telling jurors they were the "three most important numbers in this case." He broke down the timing of Chauvin's kneeling into three sections: 4 minutes and 45 seconds as Floyd cried out for help, 53 seconds as Floyd's flailed due to seizures and 3 minutes and 51 seconds as Floyd was non-responsive.
  • Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry said she dispatched Chauvin and other officers to Cup Foods the day Floyd died. Scurry told prosecutor Matthew Frank she has not changed her mind about seeing potential excessive force which motivated her to call a police sergeant. Earlier in her testimony, Scurry said that while watching footage of the arrest and Floyd on the ground, her instincts were telling her "that something's wrong, something is not right."
  • Witness Alisha Oyler said she shot seven video clips of Floyd’s arrest on her cell phone. She was working the cash register at a Speedway, located across the street from where the arrest took place. She told prosecutor Steve Schleicher that Floyd was not resisting when officers brought him across the street
  • Witness Donald Wynn Williams II testified that he witnessed Floyd’s death, and watched Floyd gasping for air, his eyes roll to the back of his head, and blood start to come out of his nose. Williams, who said he is trained in mixed martial arts, testified that he saw Chauvin use a move called a “blood choke.”

Reporting from CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper contributed to this post.

28 min ago

Witness testimony continues today in the Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

Witness Donald Wynn Williams II will resume his testimony today after a “major technical glitch” interrupted a video feed to other rooms in the courthouse where family members were watching.

Williams testified yesterday that he witnessed George Floyd’s death, and that he saw Chauvin use a move called a “blood choke.”

He testified that he has experience with chokeholds. Williams said he was a high school and college wrestler who pursued mixed martial arts, and had also worked with police officers in his security job. He said he trained with them in mixed martial arts at a gym.  

Williams, who was shown a bystander video during his testimony, said it appeared that Chauvin was trying to “shimmy” his knee to make the hold tighter.

“Every time his shoulders move, he is pushing that pressure down on his neck,” Williams testified.

He testified that he watched Floyd gasping for air, his eyes roll to the back of his head, and blood start to come out of his nose.