Jurors heard opening statements and testimony from three prosecution witnesses during the first day of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the first trial day:
- 9 minutes and 29 seconds: In both opening statements, attorneys referenced the 9 minutes and 29 seconds, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck — correcting the 8:46 timing that has become a symbol of police brutality. Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell repeatedly emphasized the new 9:29 timing, telling jurors they were the "three most important numbers in this case." He broke down the timing of Chauvin's kneeling into three sections: 4 minutes and 45 seconds as Floyd cried out for help, 53 seconds as Floyd's flailed due to seizures and 3 minutes and 51 seconds as Floyd was non-responsive.
- Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry said she dispatched Chauvin and other officers to Cup Foods the day Floyd died. Scurry told prosecutor Matthew Frank she has not changed her mind about seeing potential excessive force which motivated her to call a police sergeant. Earlier in her testimony, Scurry said that while watching footage of the arrest and Floyd on the ground, her instincts were telling her "that something's wrong, something is not right."
- Witness Alisha Oyler said she shot seven video clips of Floyd’s arrest on her cell phone. She was working the cash register at a Speedway, located across the street from where the arrest took place. She told prosecutor Steve Schleicher that Floyd was not resisting when officers brought him across the street
- Witness Donald Wynn Williams II testified that he witnessed Floyd’s death, and watched Floyd gasping for air, his eyes roll to the back of his head, and blood start to come out of his nose. Williams, who said he is trained in mixed martial arts, testified that he saw Chauvin use a move called a “blood choke.”
Reporting from CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper contributed to this post.