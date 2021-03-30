Witness called 911 and said she "watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man"

The next witness to testify is Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter for Minneapolis who was walking by the scene on May 25, 2020 when she came upon the George Floyd incident. She appeared in her firefighter's uniform in court.
Prior to her questioning, prosecutors played video footage featuring Hansen pleading with the officers that had Floyd in custody to check his pulse.
The prosecution also played a 911 call that Hansen placed that day.
Here's part of what the jury heard from that call:
"Hello. I'm on the block of 38th and Chicago, and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video. I just happened to be on a walk."