The Derek Chauvin trial

The coronavirus pandemic

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:48 p.m. ET, March 30, 2021
4 min ago

Minneapolis firefighter says she was prevented from helping George Floyd by police officers at the scene

Pool
Pool

Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen testified that when she came upon the scene, police officers prevented her from helping George Floyd.

Hansen, who is also a licensed EMT, said she identified herself to the officers on the scene. She said that former officer Tou Thao told her not to get involved.

"He said something along the lines of if you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved," she said. 

She said that trying to help is "exactly what I should have done." 

"There was no medical assistance on scene and I got there and I could have given medical assistance. That's exactly what I should have done," she said.

Hansen began to get emotional on the stand as she testified about not being able to help Floyd. Asked if the officers' response that day frustrated her, with tears in her eyes, Hansen choked up as she responded "yes."

Watch here:

2 hr 27 min ago

Witness called 911 and said she "watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man"

Pool
Pool

The next witness to testify is Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter for Minneapolis who was walking by the scene on May 25, 2020 when she came upon the George Floyd incident. She appeared in her firefighter's uniform in court.

Prior to her questioning, prosecutors played video footage featuring Hansen pleading with the officers that had Floyd in custody to check his pulse.

The prosecution also played a 911 call that Hansen placed that day.

Here's part of what the jury heard from that call:

"Hello. I'm on the block of 38th and Chicago, and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video. I just happened to be on a walk."

2 hr 36 min ago

Witness says she was scared of Chauvin as he dug his knee into Floyd's neck   

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

The seventh witness was a minor, a friend of the prior witness, who also saw George Floyd’s death.

She told prosecutor Erin Eldridge that she was in court today “for George Floyd.” 

The witness, who is not being publicly named or shown on video by the court because she's a minor, said she was going to Cup Foods with her friend when they came upon Floyd being restrained by police.  

When they arrived, they “hear George Floyd’s voice yelling for his mom and saying he can’t breathe,” she said.

She gave her phone to her friend to record video of what was going on. 

This witness initially waited in the car and heard yelling. 

When she got out of the car, she saw Floyd unconscious, not moving and former officer Derek Chauvin digging his knee into his neck, she testified.  

None of the bystanders were aggressive or attacking in any way, she said.

“They were just using their voices,” she told the court.  

Former officer Tou Thao was being aggressive to the bystanders and Chauvin got his mace and started shaking it, she said. 

“I was scared of Chauvin,” she told the prosecutor.

When paramedics arrived, Floyd looked “purple, like he wasn’t getting enough circulation,” she said.

She did not know Floyd was dead, but she had a gut feeling that he was.  

Officers did not try to provide any first aid or medical help before paramedics arrived, she said.   

The defense did not cross examine this witness.

3 hr 32 min ago

Witness says she hasn't been back to the scene: "I don't want to be reminded"

A witness who filmed former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck was asked about the impact of the May 25, 2020 event. The witness testified that they felt "numb."

"I kind of just pushed it aside because I didn't really know how to feel. It was a lot to take in," the 18-year-old told the court.

An attorney asked the witness if they have been back to Cup Foods, which is located on the corner where Floyd's encounter with Chauvin and the other officers occurred. The witness said, "I still haven't been there to this day."

When the prosecutor asked why the witness hadn't been back there, the witness said, "I don't want to be reminded."

3 hr 49 min ago

"I felt like I was failing him," witness to Floyd death says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

A witness became audibly emotional when being asked about watching the death of George Floyd.

“You could see in his face that he was slowly not being able to breathe. His eyes were rolling back, and at one point, he just kind of sat there, or laid there,” the witness said. 

The witness stopped talking for more than 30 seconds after saying it was difficult to speak about Floyd’s death.

“I felt like there wasn't really anything I could do as a bystander. The highest power was there, and I felt like I was failing him,” the witness said.

“I was there and, like, technically, I could have did something, but I couldn't really do anything physically what I wanted to do because the highest power was there at the time.”

The witness said other officers were nearby while former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck. 

“Most of the time, I saw him staring at George. I didn't really see him take his eyes off of him for the most part,” the witness said about Chauvin. 

4 hr ago

Teenage bystander testifies that Floyd was "in distress" and "struggling" to breathe

Prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge
Prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge Pool

The next witness to testify at the Chauvin trial is an 18-year-old woman. She was not shown on camera because she was underage when she witnessed Floyd's encounter with police on May 25, 2020.

She said she arrived at the scene that day in a car. When she got there, she said she saw the police officers holding George Floyd on the ground. There were bystanders already gathering and asking for the police to "let him up," the witness said. She also said she heard Floyd say that he couldn't breathe and asking for his mom.

"I knew initially that there was something wrong, so I started recording" on her phone, the witness said. She said Floyd was "in distress."

"I saw that Derek had his knee on his neck and two other officers had his body pinned down," she said, referring to Chauvin.

She said that Floyd "looked like he was struggling at first, and he looked distressed, and he looked like he was fighting to breathe." 

"He was struggling with his ability to breathe. He was focused on trying to breathe," she added.

She said that when she first arrived Floyd was "vocal" but "he got less vocal."

"You could tell he was talking with, like, small – smaller and smaller breaths and he would spit a little when he would talk, and he would try and move his head to – because he was uncomfortable," she said.

She said she became more concerned as he stopped being vocal.

"Because I slowly knew that if they were – if he were to be held down much longer, he wouldn't live," the witness testified.

She became emotional on the stand, testifying "there was nothing I could do," adding, she felt like she failed to help Floyd.

4 hr 19 min ago

The trial is back from the lunch break

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin is back in session following a lunch break.

Witness testimony will now continue with a third witness who is not seen on camera because of their age.

Earlier today, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said four witnesses would not be shown on camera because they were underage at the time of George Floyd's death. Those witnesses will appear live in court — so the jury will be able to see them.

The witnesses' names will also be redacted from the broadcast, although jury members will also hear their names in the court room.

4 hr 18 min ago

The trial's jurors will remain unnamed and unseen, but here are some key things we know about them

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from five witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

Read more about about the jury here.

5 hr 41 min ago

This is what a 9-year-old witness told the court about Floyd's death

The jury just heard from a 9-year-old witness who was on the scene when the George Floyd incident took place.

The girl said she saw an officer put a knee on the neck of Floyd, and that the officer kept his knee on him after ambulance personnel asked "him nicely to get off of him." The witness said they had to get the officer off of Floyd.

"I was sad and kind of mad," the girl said when asked by the prosecutor of what the incident made her feel. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

The defense declined to cross examine the 9-year-old witness.

She's the second of at least four witnesses who will not be shown on the television broadcast. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said the four witnesses will not be shown on camera because of their ages. The witnesses will appear live in court — so the jury will be able to see them.

The witnesses' names will also be redacted from the broadcast, although jury members will hear their names in the court room. The girl's 18-year-old cousin testified before her.