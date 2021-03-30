Minneapolis firefighter says she was prevented from helping George Floyd by police officers at the scene

Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen testified that when she came upon the scene, police officers prevented her from helping George Floyd.
Hansen, who is also a licensed EMT, said she identified herself to the officers on the scene. She said that former officer Tou Thao told her not to get involved.
"He said something along the lines of if you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved," she said.
She said that trying to help is "exactly what I should have done."
"There was no medical assistance on scene and I got there and I could have given medical assistance. That's exactly what I should have done," she said.
Hansen began to get emotional on the stand as she testified about not being able to help Floyd. Asked if the officers' response that day frustrated her, with tears in her eyes, Hansen choked up as she responded "yes."
Watch here: