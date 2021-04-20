With jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd underway, it's not just Minneapolis preparing for protests and possible civil unrest — cities around the US are on alert, too.
Here's how some of the biggest cities are preparing:
- In Los Angeles, police have stepped up community outreach efforts and planned to make additional officers available, according to Capt. Stacy Spell. "We are also strongly encouraging that if those people who want to express themselves see something, that they say something," he said. "We don't want small groups of individuals with malicious intent to hijack what would otherwise be a peaceful demonstration."
- In San Francisco, police said discretionary days off for officers have been canceled and additional officers will be deployed.
- The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that it's coordinating efforts with local, state, and federal law enforcement and have officers prepared to respond quickly.
- In New York City, police were preparing for protests. "We're in constant, literally daily conversations," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed." NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the city has averaged 10 to 20 protests a day basically since last year. "It's never really ended," he told 1010 WINS radio.
- The Philadelphia Police Department said it is prepared "with additional personnel to secure and patrol strategic locations."
- In Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department will be "fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday," according to spokesman Hugh Carew.
Read more about Minneapolis and other cities are preparing here.