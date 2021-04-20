These are the 4 key things the jury must do when deliberating on the case, according to the judge

Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jurors yesterday before they left the courtroom to begin their deliberations. The jury is sequestered and is staying in a hotel at night until they reach a verdict.
"As jurors, you are being asked to make an important decision in this case," the judge said yesterday.
He outlined four key things the jury will need to do as they deliberate:
- "One, take the time you need to reflect carefully and thoughtfully about the evidence."
- "Two, think about why you are making the decision you are making and examine it for bias and reconsider your first impressions of the people and the evidence in this case and if the people involved in this case were from different backgrounds, for example, richer or poorer, more or less educated, older or younger or of a different gender, gender identity, race, religion or sexual orientation, would you still view them any evidence the same way?
- "Three, listen to one another. You must carefully evaluate the evidence and resist, and help each other resist, any urge to reach a verdict imposed by biased for or against any party or witness. Each of you have different backgrounds and will be viewing this case in light of your own insights, assumptions and biases. Listening to different perspectives may help you to better identify the possible effects these hidden biases may have on decision making."
- "Four, resist jumping to conclusions based on personal likes or dislikes. Generalizations, gut feelings, prejudices, sympathies, stereotypes or unconscious biases."
The judge noted that "in order for you to return a verdict, whether guilty or not, each juror must agree with that verdict. Your verdict must be unanimous. You should discuss this case with one another and deliberate with a view towards reaching an agreement."
The judge also said that the jurors would select one person to be a foreperson and lead the deliberations.
"The law demands that you make a fair decision based solely on the evidence, your individual evaluation of that evidence, your reason and common sense and these instructions," he told the jury.