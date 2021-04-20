Biden, Harris and first lady speak with Philonise Floyd after the verdict

Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, members of Congress weighed in.

Here's what they said:

California Rep. Maxine Waters: "Someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating I’m relieved.” CNN caught up with members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered around a laptop watching the verdict, and as the verdicts were read, the group cheered.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “George Floyd should be alive today.” When asked by CNN if this moment increases the chance police reform can get done in the Senate Warren replied, “we must root out racism in our criminal justice system, that is our first obligation.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney: He said in the wake of the jury’s decision he’s “pleased that the temperature will hopefully come down a bit.” He added, “I have trust in our justice system and the great institutions that have always formed the basis of our society."

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith: “Well the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a moment of real accountability. And it's a huge relief. But of course, we also know there's so much work to be done to address the systemic inequity that still plagues us and I think about the millions of people who took to the streets to make their voices heard, and I think about all of the people who haven't seen justice, because their civil rights or their lives were taken. And so there's lots of work ahead but this is a moment where I believe that justice was served."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: The lone African-American Senate Republican says he is relieved at the outcome to the Chauvin verdict, saying “This is a monumental day in many ways, in my opinion.” He added, “I think our justice system is getting more just,” he said. “I'm thankful for the verdict and certainly thought it was murder… and believe that this reinforces the fact that while we all may need to grow our confidence in parts of the system. The truth of the matter is that this reinforces a commitment that we can have confidence that the justice system is becoming more just.”