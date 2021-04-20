US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Derek Chauvin's murder trial

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin guilty in death of George Floyd

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:50 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
48 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
48 min ago

Biden, Harris and first lady speak with Philonise Floyd after the verdict

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

The President and vice president watched the Derek Chauvin verdict with staff in the private dining room.

Following the guilty verdict, President Biden spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The President, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden also spoke with Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump confirmed the news and thanked them for their support.

Watch for more:

From Jason Hoffman

52 min ago

Minneapolis mayor: The jury "refused to look away" and affirmed that Floyd "should still be here today"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey commended the jury following the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

“George Floyd came to Minneapolis to better his life. But ultimately his life will have bettered our city,” Frey tweeted. “The jury joined in a shared conviction that has animated Minneapolis for the last 11 months. They refused to look away and affirmed he should still be here today.”

 Read the mayor's tweet:

39 min ago

Minnesota attorney general commends those who recorded video for "simple yet profound acts of courage"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison praised the community members who recorded the video of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on George Floyd's neck.

"They stopped and they raised their voices because they knew what they were seeing was wrong. They didn't need to be medical professions or experts in the use of force. They knew it was wrong, and they were right. These community members, this bouquet of humanity, did it again in this trial. They performed simple yet profound acts of courage," Ellison said. "They told the truth, and they told the whole world the truth about what they saw."

"What happened on that street was wrong. .... We owe them our gratitude for fulfilling their civic duty and for their courage in telling the truth," he added. "To countless people in Minnesota and across the United States who join them in peacefully demanding justice for George Floyd, we say, all of us, thank you."

Watch the moment:

56 min ago

George Floyd's girlfriend: "This is huge day for the world"

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

CNN
CNN

After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges against him for the murder of George Floyd, Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross told reporters outside the courthouse that she hadn’t doubted this would be the outcome reached.

“This is a huge day for the world," she said.

“We’re finally starting to see. We walked around with eyes wide shut for a long time, so they’re starting to open today, and this is going to be the first in a future of change,” Ross added. “For me, it means that my friends and people that have also lost loved ones now have a chance to get their cases reopened.”

Ross said Floyd brought change: "He changed my world. He changed the world. He changed everybody.” 

1 hr ago

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on Chauvin verdict "later this evening"

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks “later this evening” on the Derek Chauvin verdict, the White House said Tuesday.

The statement Biden is preparing to deliver had been pre-written and updated, and will contain themes about healing and justice, an aide said.

Aides have been working on the language for a presidential statement over the course of the past week or so. There was different language prepared for various outcomes in the trial, though all versions included acknowledgement of the outpouring prompted by Floyd's death.

Biden watched the verdict announcement from the West Wing.

The President made his view on the trial clear earlier today when answering CNN's Kaitlan Collins' question in the Oval Office, saying he was praying for the "right verdict" and suggesting he found the evidence presented by the prosecution “overwhelming.”  

 

1 hr 2 min ago

What lawmakers are saying about today's verdict

From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb, Annie Grayer, Ali Zaslav, Ted Barrett, Kristin Wilson and the CNN Capitol Hill team

Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, members of Congress weighed in.

Here's what they said:

California Rep. Maxine Waters: "Someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating I’m relieved.” CNN caught up with members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered around a laptop watching the verdict, and as the verdicts were read, the group cheered.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “George Floyd should be alive today.” When asked by CNN if this moment increases the chance police reform can get done in the Senate Warren replied, “we must root out racism in our criminal justice system, that is our first obligation.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney: He said in the wake of the jury’s decision he’s “pleased that the temperature will hopefully come down a bit.” He added, “I have trust in our justice system and the great institutions that have always formed the basis of our society."

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith: “Well the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a moment of real accountability. And it's a huge relief. But of course, we also know there's so much work to be done to address the systemic inequity that still plagues us and I think about the millions of people who took to the streets to make their voices heard, and I think about all of the people who haven't seen justice, because their civil rights or their lives were taken. And so there's lots of work ahead but this is a moment where I believe that justice was served."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: The lone African-American Senate Republican says he is relieved at the outcome to the Chauvin verdict, saying “This is a monumental day in many ways, in my opinion.” He added, “I think our justice system is getting more just,” he said. “I'm thankful for the verdict and certainly thought it was murder… and believe that this reinforces the fact that while we all may need to grow our confidence in parts of the system. The truth of the matter is that this reinforces a commitment that we can have confidence that the justice system is becoming more just.”

1 hr 1 min ago

Amnesty International USA: Police reform still needed

In response to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd, Amnesty International USA released a statement, saying "Chauvin being held accountable for killing George Floyd is the exception — not the rule.” 

The organization called for "shrinking the size and scope of law enforcement in daily life," and "demilitarizing law enforcement."

“Of course, true justice for George Floyd would require him to still be alive. We saw former Officer Chauvin apply deadly force callously even after George Floyd was killed, ignoring pleas for him to stop. We can no longer tolerate the lack of accountability when it comes to the killing of Black and brown people,” said Kristina Roth, senior advocate for the organization's Criminal Justice Programs. “Not only did Derek Chauvin deny George Floyd his human rights, he also showed utter disregard for George Floyd’s humanity.”

“We must acknowledge the racist roots of law enforcement in this country if we are to address the systemic failures of policing and bring about meaningful public safety for those that have been historically overpoliced. This must include shrinking the size and scope of law enforcement in daily life, eliminating qualified immunity that creates a barrier to redress for victims of unlawful policing, demilitarizing law enforcement, and enacting strict limits on the use of force altogether,” the statement continued.

Read the full statement here.

54 min ago

Minnesota attorney general: I would not call today's verdict justice, but it is accountability

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

WCCO
WCCO

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called today's guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case a first step toward justice.

"I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice," he said.

"Since the investigation and prosecution of this case began last May, everyone involved has pursued one goal — justice. We pursued justice wherever it led. When I became the lead prosecutor for the case, I asked for time and patience to review the facts, gather evidence and prosecute for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent the law allowed. I want to thank the community for giving us that time and allowing us to do our work. That long, hard, painstaking work is culminated today," Ellison said.

Watch the moment:

1 hr ago

Minnesota governor on Chauvin verdict: "Let us continue on this march towards justice"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the Derek Chauvin "verdict is an important step forward for justice," but there is still work left to do.

He called for a continued "march for justice" and said the only way the state will change is "through systemic reform."

Read a portion of the statement he released after the verdict:

“No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss. Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today.
True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there.”
Too many Black people have lost—and continue to lose—their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state
Our communities of color cannot go on like this. Our police officers cannot go on like this. Our state simply cannot go on like this. And the only way it will change is through systemic reform.
We must rebuild, restore, and reimagine the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. We must tackle racial inequities in every corner of society — from health to home ownership to education. We must come together around our common humanity.
Let us continue on this march towards justice.”