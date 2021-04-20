US
Live Updates

Derek Chauvin guilty in death of George Floyd

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:42 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
1 hr 1 min ago

Derek Chauvin transferred to Minnesota correctional facility

From CNN's Eric Fiegel in Minneapolis

Derek Chauvin has been transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald.

Chauvin arrived at the facility at 4:55 p.m. CT (5:55 pm. ET). He is there through an agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Fitzgerald told CNN. 

The correctional facility is located in Stillwater, Minnesota, about 25 miles east of downtown Minneapolis. Fitzgerald added that a new booking photo of Chauvin will be available Wednesday.

1 hr 11 min ago

US Capitol police are no longer planning to reinstall fencing

From CNN's Katie Bo Williams, Zachary Cohen and Whitney Wild

Capitol Hill security forces abruptly reversed plans to reinstall outer perimeter fencing and call in additional security measures on Capitol Complex grounds minutes after Derek Chauvin was convicted.

The fencing was meant to protect against potential unrest related to the trial.

Late Tuesday afternoon, an official security alert went out to Senate lawmakers and staffers confirming that Capitol Police officials were “closely monitoring reports for potential First Amendment activities in response to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case” and had “decided to re-install portions of the outer perimeter fence.” But just moments later, Chauvin was found guilty on three counts. Moments after that, a Capitol Police spokesperson told CNN that the department had no plans to put up fencing. 

A separate source familiar with the security planning told CNN that the planned installation was suspended after Chauvin’s guilty verdict was handed down.

“We’ll reassess tomorrow based on overnight developments. If all is quiet I suspect we’ll turn this off all together,” this person said.

CNN has asked Capitol Police for comment on the timing of their request.

Some context: Cities across the country, including Washington, DC, have been preparing for potential unrest related to the Chauvin trial since at least last week. The District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department announced April 15 plans to prepare for potential unrest related to the verdict that was expected to come this week. Yet the Capitol Police did not request the boosted security measures until Monday—the day that the jury began its deliberations in the Chauvin case.

The source familiar with the planning acknowledged that the verdict came sooner than Capitol security leadership had expected, but pushed back on the notion that the request for the fencing should have been made sooner than Monday.

“The intent was to be ready when the verdict came,” this person said, adding that the Capitol Police have been in daily communication with the DC Metropolitan Police. “We didn’t need it last week. The violence only started last week.”

1 hr 14 min ago

Ben Jealous credits "all the activists in the street" that paved the way to the Chauvin guilty verdict

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

After Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd, Ben Jealous, a former NAACP leader, cited the history of community involvement and calls for social justice that led to Wednesday's verdict.

"You think about all of the movements that had to be built in order for this moment to happen, all the activists in the street," said Jealous, the president of People for the American Way.

"We have to see this as a beginning not an end until George Floyd's daughter can, with confidence, know that she will be safe throughout her life in a way that her father was not able to be," Jealous said.

Jealous told CNN's Erin Burnett that the Chauvin verdict cemented the need for continued activism and challenges to unfair and unethical police practices.

"It's so important that we stay in the streets, that we keep organizing and that we make sure that we actually don't just try what we've tried before and that has failed, but actually have the courage to try new things."
1 hr 28 min ago

People gather in Atlanta to demand justice in other cases after news of Chauvin verdict

A group gathered in the Edgewood and Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta in front of a George Floyd mural after the guilty verdict came down in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The group chanted and sang demanding justice in a number of others cases and made remarks about Georgia’s voting laws. 

The group marched to Centennial Olympic Park where they are now across the street from CNN Center.

1 hr 45 min ago

US attorney general says the jury "fulfilled its civic duty"

From CNN's Delano Massey

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday said the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin has “fulfilled its civic duty and rendered a verdict convicting him on all counts.”

Garland said in a statement that the Justice Department’s federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd “is ongoing."

"While the state’s prosecution was successful, I know that nothing can fill the void that the loved ones of George Floyd have felt since his death. The Justice Department has previously announced a federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd. This investigation is ongoing," the statement said.
1 hr 57 min ago

Minnesota's work is just beginning, governor says

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Pool
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz lauded Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and pledged that it is just the beginning to enacting real change for the Black community in his state. 

“It's an important step towards justice for Minnesota, trial’s over, but here in Minnesota, I want to be very clear, we know our work just begins. This is the floor, not the ceiling of where we need to get to,” Walz said. 

“We know that accountability in the courtroom is only the very first step,” the governor continued. “To the Floyd family, we grieve for you, today is a small measure but George is not coming back. A child lost a father, a brother, an uncle, a friend. We mourn with you, and we promise the pursuit will continue for justice, as Attorney General [Keith] Ellison said, ‘this isn't justice, it's just one step towards it.’ Through justice for George Floyd will come through real systemic change, to prevent this from ever happening again."

Walz said that today’s verdict represents a pivotal moment not just for his state, but for the entire country.

“This is our moment, and for those of you who have seen Minnesota, and as the governor of Minnesota, it breaks my heart, but my pledge is to make it better,” Walz added. “This is a great state, with great people, and it's now our time to show that means, every single person."

1 hr 58 min ago

Biden says Chauvin verdict proves "no one should be above the law"

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Evan Vucci/AP
President Biden called the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial an indictment on unjust policing.

"No one should be above the law, and today's verdict sends that message. But it's not enough," said the President, who spoke from the White House.

"We can't stop here," he added, noting that "in order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen or occur again."

The President cited national goals of safety and inclusion moving forward, hoping that the jury's decision can help "ensure Black and Brown people... don't fear interactions with law enforcement."

Biden said his hope for the future centers in part around a degree of comfort for parents in minority communities.

"They don't have to worry about whether their sons or daughters will come home after a grocery store run or just walking down the street or driving their car or playing in the park," he said.

"This takes acknowledging and confronting, head-on, systematic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and in our criminal justice system," the President declared.

Watch the moment:

2 hr 3 min ago

Biden says he told George Floyd's daughter, "daddy did change the world"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Evan Vucci/AP
President Biden recounted a conversation he had today with Gianna Floyd, George's Floyd's daughter, in which he affirmed that her father's death had sparked global change.

Biden said he met Gianna at Floyd's funeral last year and "told her how brave I thought she was."

"I knelt down and held her hand, I said 'Daddy is looking down at you so proud,'" said Biden. "She said to me then... 'Daddy changed the world.'" 

Biden said when he spoke with Gianna again today, he told her, "Daddy did change the world. Let that be his legacy, a legacy of peace, not violence."

The President then went on to rebuke those who might use this verdict as an excuse for violence. 

"Violent protest is not [his legacy]," said Biden. "There are those who'll seek to exploit the raw emotions of the moment. Agitators and extremists who have no interest in social justice, who seek to carry out violence, destroy property, fan the flames of hate and division.... We can't let them succeed."

Watch the moment:

2 hr 16 min ago

Biden: "It was a murder in the full light of day"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Pool
President Biden today called the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial a rare but "a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America."

"Today the jury of Minnesota found the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd," said the President, speaking from the White House.  

"It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see ... the systemic racism... a stain on our nation's soul, the knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans," Biden continued.

Watch the moment: