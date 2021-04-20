US
Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Jury resumes deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:41 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
1 min ago

Biden says he’s praying for "right verdict" in Chauvin case, noting evidence is "overwhelming" in his view

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office on Tuesday, April 20.
President Biden speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office on Tuesday, April 20. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that he is praying for the right verdict in the trial if ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, noting that the evidence, in his view, is “overwhelming.”

 The remarks, made in the Oval Office during a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, mark a rare moment by the President of weighing in by strongly suggesting what he thinks the outcome of the trial should be before the jury has reached a verdict.

Biden, who also elaborated on his Monday conversation with the family of George Floyd, said he was only making the comments because the jury is sequestered.

“They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is. I’m praying that the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now, not hear me say that,” he told reporters in the Oval Office in response to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. 

Biden echoed remarks from Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, that they had a private conversation Tuesday discussing loss. 

“I’ve come to know George’s family, not just in passing. I’ve spent time with them, I’ve spent time with his little daughter Gianna — you should see this beautiful child — and his brother, both brothers, as a matter of fact. So I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety that they’re feeling. And so I waited until the jury was sequestered, and then I called,” he said.

The jury has started day two of deliberations in the trial of Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

As CNN has previously reported, the White House is closely monitoring developments and making contingency plans in case of unrest. Aides are considering or drafting statements for Biden to deliver, either in person or in writing, once a verdict is delivered.

Biden is trying to strike a balance between acknowledging racial inequity while also maintaining calm, wanting neither to replicate the heavily militarized response to protests under Trump nor to appear absent in the face of violence or unrest directed at law enforcement, all while acknowledging the systemic racism that pervades the system.

42 min ago

George Floyd’s aunt as family awaits verdict: “We need to get it right this time”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

George Floyd’s aunt and cousin said they are hoping for a guilty verdict as the jury continues its deliberations in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

“We need this verdict. Minnesota needs this verdict to be guilty. America needs it. The world needs it. We need to get it right this time. Because there's been too many times it has gotten wrong,” Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s aunt, said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Harrelson, along with Floyd’s cousin Paris Stevens, said the family is on “pins and needles” awaiting the verdict. 

Harrelson said the family has also discussed a possible not-guilty verdict. 

“In the past, when Black and brown people have been in this same situation, they didn't have a choice but to prepare with an acquittal,” Harrelson said. “… And if this is an acquittal, we'll be devastated. But we know our fight has to be much harder now. And we're going to continue to go on and fight as a family.”

Stevens said anyone planning for possible protests needs to be peaceful. 

“They have the right to protest. Of course, we want a peaceful protest. We don't want any other American to be hurt, anyone. But protesting is a way for us to be heard,” she said. 

“Use your voice, but remember the message,” Harrelson added. “… This is about not just racism; it's about equality. We need to try to help be a participant to help change this world to [be a] better place for future generations, so that [Floyd’s] death is not in vain. Because we cannot let his death be his last word.” 

Watch:

1 hr 9 min ago

Here's a reminder of what happened during the final week of testimony

From CNN's Ray Sanchez, Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

Defense attorney Eric Nelson.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson. Court TV/Pool/AP

The defense presented its witness and expert testimony last week in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The defense's turn before the jury came last Tuesday when the prosecution rested after calling 38 witnesses over 11 days. Jurors heard testimony from seven witnesses for the defense.

Here are highlights from the final week of testimony:

The defense's three-prong legal strategy: The defense presented seven witnesses to bolster its three-prong strategy for clearing the former officer of culpability: Floyd died from drug and health problems; Chauvin's use of force was ugly but appropriate; and a hostile crowd of bystanders distracted the former officer.

At the heart of defense attorney Eric Nelson's case is the argument that medical reasons, not Chauvin's actions, caused Floyd's death that evening. In other words, Floyd's use of methamphetamine and fentanyl, his initial resistance to officers and preexisting heart problems all conspired to kill him.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed Floyd's autopsy last May, had previously testified for the prosecution that Floyd's death was a "homicide." The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest — Floyd's heart and lungs stopped. That occurred during "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," the doctor testified.

Four other medical experts offered similar testimony for the state: Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by low oxygen levels from prone restraint and positional asphyxia. A cardiologist testified that Floyd's heart showed no evidence of injury.

Expert testified that Chauvin's actions were justified: Barry Brodd, a former police officer and use-of-force expert called by the defense on Tuesday, testified that Chauvin was justified in kneeling on Floyd for more than nine minutes and did not use deadly force.

Brodd's testimony was at odds with the prosecution's policing experts and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who said Chauvin's actions were "in no way, shape or form" within department policy, training, ethics or values.

Pulmonologist takes the stand a second time: Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who testified last week, returned to the stand Thursday for the prosecution in a short rebuttal against a defense medical expert. The state sought to counter the testimony of a forensic pathologist who told the jury Wednesday that Floyd's cause of death was "undetermined." Floyd's underlying heart issues were the main causes, the pathologist said.

Dr. David Fowler, who retired as Maryland's chief medical examiner at the end of 2019, introduced a novel defense argument: Carbon monoxide from the squad car's exhaust may have contributed to Floyd's death. Fowler admitted no data or test results could back up his claim. Tobin, in a short rebuttal, told the jury the carbon monoxide theory is proven wrong by a different blood test that showed Floyd's blood oxygen saturation was 98%. That meant his carbon monoxide level could at most be 2% — within the normal range.

2 hr 12 min ago

These are the 4 key things the jury must do when deliberating on the case, according to the judge

Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jurors yesterday before they left the courtroom to begin their deliberations. The jury is sequestered and is staying in a hotel at night until they reach a verdict.

"As jurors, you are being asked to make an important decision in this case," the judge said yesterday.

He outlined four key things the jury will need to do as they deliberate:

  • "One, take the time you need to reflect carefully and thoughtfully about the evidence."
  • "Two, think about why you are making the decision you are making and examine it for bias and reconsider your first impressions of the people and the evidence in this case and if the people involved in this case were from different backgrounds, for example, richer or poorer, more or less educated, older or younger or of a different gender, gender identity, race, religion or sexual orientation, would you still view them any evidence the same way? 
  • "Three, listen to one another. You must carefully evaluate the evidence and resist, and help each other resist, any urge to reach a verdict imposed by biased for or against any party or witness. Each of you have different backgrounds and will be viewing this case in light of your own insights, assumptions and biases. Listening to different perspectives may help you to better identify the possible effects these hidden biases may have on decision making."
  • "Four, resist jumping to conclusions based on personal likes or dislikes. Generalizations, gut feelings, prejudices, sympathies, stereotypes or unconscious biases."

The judge noted that "in order for you to return a verdict, whether guilty or not, each juror must agree with that verdict. Your verdict must be unanimous. You should discuss this case with one another and deliberate with a view towards reaching an agreement."

The judge also said that the jurors would select one person to be a foreperson and lead the deliberations.

"The law demands that you make a fair decision based solely on the evidence, your individual evaluation of that evidence, your reason and common sense and these instructions," he told the jury.

2 hr 52 min ago

How cities around the nation are bracing for the Chauvin verdict

From CNN's Ray Sanchez, Kay Jones and Eric Fiegel

With jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd underway, it's not just Minneapolis preparing for protests and possible civil unrest — cities around the US are on alert, too.

Here's how some of the biggest cities are preparing:

  • In Los Angeles, police have stepped up community outreach efforts and planned to make additional officers available, according to Capt. Stacy Spell. "We are also strongly encouraging that if those people who want to express themselves see something, that they say something," he said. "We don't want small groups of individuals with malicious intent to hijack what would otherwise be a peaceful demonstration."
  • In San Francisco, police said discretionary days off for officers have been canceled and additional officers will be deployed.
  • The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that it's coordinating efforts with local, state, and federal law enforcement and have officers prepared to respond quickly.
  • In New York City, police were preparing for protests. "We're in constant, literally daily conversations," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed." NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the city has averaged 10 to 20 protests a day basically since last year. "It's never really ended," he told 1010 WINS radio.
  • The Philadelphia Police Department said it is prepared "with additional personnel to secure and patrol strategic locations."
  • In Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department will be "fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday," according to spokesman Hugh Carew.

Read more about Minneapolis and other cities are preparing here.

3 hr 1 min ago

Go There: Send us your questions about the Chauvin trial as jury continues deliberations

The jury has begun day two of deliberations in the trial of ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. 

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner will be live from Minneapolis with the latest.

3 hr 15 min ago

While the jury deliberates, here's a recap of what the defense and prosecution said during closing arguments 

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Aaron Cooper and Amir Vera

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments on April 19, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments on April 19, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Court TV/AP

The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin have begun the second day of deliberations, according to the Hennepin County Court.

Yesterday, the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments. The prosecuting attorney said Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds because of his pride and his ego in the face of concerned bystanders.

In response, defense attorney Eric Nelson said Chauvin acted as a "reasonable officer" would in that situation and said there was no evidence he intentionally or purposefully used force that was unlawful. Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell then delivered a rebuttal rejecting the defense's claim that Floyd died because of an enlarged heart.

If you missed the closing arguments, here's a recap of what both sides said:

Prosecution: In his closing argument, prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher spoke for an hour and 43 minutes as he sought to prove that Chauvin used excessive and unreasonable force and caused Floyd's death.

He contrasted Chauvin's "ego-based pride" with the proper feelings of pride in wearing a police badge and praised policing as a noble profession. He insisted the state was prosecuting Chauvin individually — not policing in general.

"This is not an anti-police prosecution; it is a pro-police prosecution," he said. "There is nothing worse for good police than bad police."

Schleicher's closing argument relied on a series of video clips that showed Chauvin's actions that day, linking them explicitly to the language of each charge.

"George Floyd's final words on May 25, 2020, were, 'Please, I can't breathe,' and he said those words to Derek Chauvin," Schleicher told the jurors. "All that was required was a little compassion, and none was shown on that day."

Schleicher told jurors to reject defense theories and look at what they know happened.

Defense: Defense attorney Eric Nelson's case to acquit Chauvin has been to argue that his use of force was appropriate, that he was distracted by the crowd of hostile bystanders and that Floyd died due to fentanyl and methamphetamine use, his resistance of officers and his underlying health issues.

He said the prosecution's focus on 9 minutes and 29 seconds, rather than Floyd's active resistance in the minutes earlier, was inappropriate.

"It's not the proper analysis because the 9 minutes and 29 seconds ignores the previous 16 minutes and 59 seconds. It completely disregards it," he said. "Human behavior is unpredictable, and nobody knows it better than a police officer."

Nelson argued Chauvin had no intent to use unlawful force and that he followed his training. He also highlighted Floyd's use of fentanyl and methamphetamine and his heart issues, and he expressed incredulity that the prosecution's doctors dismissed those as a cause in his death.

He spoke for about two and a half hours before Judge Cahill forced him to pause so that the jury could have lunch. After the break, Nelson spoke for about 15 minutes more.

Read more about yesterday's closing arguments here.

3 hr 36 min ago

Jury begins second day of deliberations in trial of Derek Chauvin

Jurors began deliberating today at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET), according to the Hennepin County Court.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Monday.

3 hr 57 min ago

National Guard deployed in Twin Cities area, agency says

From CNN's Josh Campbell and Dan Przygoda

Members of the National Guard patrol along Hennepin Avenue on April 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Members of the National Guard patrol along Hennepin Avenue on April 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

With the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin now in deliberations, members of the Minnesota National Guard are deployed in the Twin Cities to protect people, property and the First Amendment right of protesters, a National Guard spokesperson tells CNN.

"The MN National Guard’s mission is to protect people, prevent property destruction, and preserving first amendment rights," Lt. Col. Scott Hanks told CNN.

"The Guard will be assigned roles by the Minneapolis Police Department in areas throughout the city to deter acts of violence and free up law enforcement to perform their role where it is needed most. Additionally, we will be ensuring the cities EMS and Fire departments are able to safely get to and conduct their life saving missions throughout the city. This city, these communities are where we live and work, we want to keep them safe," he continued.

Asked if the National Guard was allowed to make arrests, the spokesperson said that their mission places them together or in close proximity with law enforcement at all times, and while operating "under [law enforcement] direction and authority, the [National Guard] has limited ability to detain," Lt. Col. Hanks said.

Hanks added that the National Guard "has not issued and will not use any riot control agents, nor less than lethal munitions. Those capabilities reside with law enforcement." 

As CNN has reported, with the Chauvin trial underway in Minneapolis and consecutive nights of unrest on the streets of nearby Brooklyn Center following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, more than 3,000 Minnesota National Guard members have now been activated in the Twin Cities area.