Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:02 a.m. ET, April 19, 2021
32 min ago

Police agencies across the US prepare for potential unrest with upcoming jury verdict in Chauvin trial 

From CNN’s Hollie Silverman, Christina Carrega, Rob Frehse, and Virginia Langmaid

Police are preparing across the United States ahead of a potential jury verdict in the following weeks in the Derek Chauvin trial.

WASHINGTON, DC

The DC Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting next week. On Thursday, DC Metropolitan Police Department told CNN:

"In anticipation of potential First Amendment activities related to the outcomes of the Derek Chauvin trial, the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday, April 19, 2021, until further notice. MPD members will have a visible presence around the city during this time,” DC police spokesperson Hugh Carew.

ATLANTA

Atlanta Police told CNN on Thursday that they are "prepared to respond quickly."

“The City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond should protests or illegal activity occur. If activity begins to occur, APD is prepared to respond quickly. We do not share operational or security plans. However, the safety and security of our city and citizens is our priority,” Atlanta Police Department.

CHICAGO

In Chicago, police have increased their operational posture and released this statement earlier in the week: 

 

NEW YORK CITY

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is preparing and "would be ready for a variety of protests."

“We're in constant, literally daily conversations. Obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed. But we're preparing. We would be ready for a variety of protests and we're going to use the approach that's been working. Which is to put a heavy emphasis on our community affairs officers and being respectful of protest,” de Blasio said.

 

46 min ago

Closing arguments are set to start today in the Chauvin trial

From CNN's Ray Sanchez, Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

When closing arguments are delivered today in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, jurors will have sat through the testimony of seven witnesses for the defense and 38 for the prosecution.

But the jury did not hear from the former Minneapolis police officer, who on Thursday removed his face covering to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

After Chauvin invoked the Fifth, the defense rested its case in the closely watched trial. The jury will be sequestered during deliberations this week.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.