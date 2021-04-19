Prosecutors and the defense will offer competing visions of Derek Chauvin's role in George Floyd's death during closing arguments Monday in the former Minneapolis officer's criminal trial. They are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
The closing arguments come after prosecutors called 38 witnesses to testify, including police use-of-force experts who criticized Chauvin and medical experts who explained how Floyd died. The defense called seven witnesses of its own — but not Chauvin himself, as he invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.
Here are key things to know about today's events:
- What both sides will argue: For the prosecution, today means drilling home their concise argument that Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, was exactly what it appeared to be on bystander video. What looked to the naked eye like an uncaring police officer using his knees to suffocate a non-resisting Black man really was just that, they have argued. The defense's goal throughout the trial has been to complicate that story. What looked like excessive force was actually an appropriate restraint; what looked like a suffocation was actually Floyd's drug overdose and underlying heart issues; what looked like an officer's heartlessness was actually concern about a hostile mob of agitators, the defense has argued.
- How today will play out (and what comes next): Prosecutor Steve Schleicher will deliver the state's closing argument, and prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell is expected to handle the rebuttal, according to John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Defense attorney Eric Nelson will deliver the defense's closing argument. Afterward, Judge Peter Cahill will instruct jurors on the law and then send them off to begin deliberations in the Hennepin County Government Center. The jury will remain sequestered for deliberations and will stay in a hotel at night.
- The charges Chauvin faces: Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.
- Rising tensions ahead of jury verdict: The end of the trial comes 11 months after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street set off widespread protests about the ways that police devalue and dismiss the lives of Black people. No matter this trial's verdict, the broader issue shows no signs of lessening. Last week, just miles away from the courthouse, a Brooklyn Center police officer was charged with manslaughter after she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Tensions are high throughout the region, and authorities have ramped up security around Minneapolis.