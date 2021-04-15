The idea that carbon monoxide poisoning may have contributed to George Floyd’s death is “completely ludicrous,” Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist and attorney, said yesterday.

Dr. David Fowler, the retired Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maryland, testified in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Wednesday, saying that carbon monoxide from the police car may have decreased Floyd’s ability to breathe.

“I find that completely ludicrous,” Wecht told CNN’s Erin Burnett last night. “Carbon monoxide is produced by something that is burning smoke. To my knowledge, the car was not running.”

Wecht added that carbon monoxide poisoning can cause a “pinkish-red” discoloration of the body, which was not described in Floyd’s case.