Chauvin chooses not to testify

Pool

Defense attorney Eric Nelson just explained to his client that he has the right to testify at the trial. Derek Chauvin just said that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify.

Here was their exchange:

Nelson: Have you made a decision today, whether you will attempt to testify, or whether you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment right?

Chauvin: I will invoke my 5th amendment privilege today.

The judge then asked Chauvin if the decision was his. He said it was.

See the moment: