Derek Chauvin trial: Day 14

The coronavirus pandemic

Earnings season is underway

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:01 p.m. ET, April 15, 2021
58 min ago

Judge says he will declare a mistrial if prosecution witness "even mentions" carbon monoxide blood tests

After the defense rests its case, Judge Peter Cahill will allow the prosecution to call a witness to rebut some of the testimony by defense expert witness, Dr. David Fowler. But the judge said that he will limit what the witness can testify about.

During a court proceeding this morning prior to the jury coming in, both sides argued over the rebuttal testimony.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the judge that the prosecution had new evidence to present regarding carbon monoxide in George Floyd's blood. Yesterday, Dr. Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist, said it was possible that carbon monoxide ingestion from the tailpipe of the car that Floyd was pinned on the ground near could have contributed to his death.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he opposed allowing the prosecution to present this evidence and call its rebuttal witness. Nelson argued that the disclosure of these new test results was untimely. He said that he only received the information last night after court had wrapped for the day.

The prosecution indicated in court that the witness they will call to rebut Fowler's testimony is Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist that testified at trial that Floyd died of "low oxygen levels."

The judge ruled that Tobin can testify however, he is not allowed to tell the jury about the test results. He said that any mention of these records will result in a mistrial.

1 hr 27 min ago

Chauvin just invoked his Fifth Amendment right. Here's what the Constitution says.

Moments ago, Derek Chauvin told the court he would not testify in his own defense in the George Floyd murder trial. 

Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right when he chose not to testify.

According to the White House, the Fifth Amendment "provides that citizens not be subject to criminal prosecution and punishment without due process."

Here's the full amendment:

"No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."
1 hr 27 min ago

Why Derek Chauvin may not want to testify, according to a CNN analyst

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just said he will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify at his murder trial.

"It's not all that shocking to think that he would not want to open himself up to the prosecution," CNN legal analyst Laura Coates explained. "A lot of things can come in when you take the stand, including your past prior bad acts, any allegations and misconduct that have been cleared by the judge. And, of course, you risk the very, you know, foreseeable aspect of it that you cannot defend your actions. And all you leave to the jury is this impression of you as somebody who has committed this crime."

The defense also does not have the burden of proof, she added.

"He never had the burden to prove his innocence. It always remained with the prosecution. And now, the jury will be instructed, per his request, that they are not to draw any inference from his decision not to testify," Coates explained.

1 hr 9 min ago

Chauvin chooses not to testify

Defense attorney Eric Nelson just explained to his client that he has the right to testify at the trial. Derek Chauvin just said that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify.

Here was their exchange:

Nelson: Have you made a decision today, whether you will attempt to testify, or whether you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment right? 

Chauvin: I will invoke my 5th amendment privilege today. 

The judge then asked Chauvin if the decision was his. He said it was.

See the moment:

1 hr 51 min ago

SOON: Testimony will resume in the trial of Derek Chauvin

The 14th day of testimony is set to begin soon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

Yesterday, Maryland's former chief medical examiner testified for Chauvin's defense that Floyd died due to his underlying heart disease — not the police restraint.

That testimony cuts at the prosecution's argument, bolstered by five separate medical experts, that the primary cause of death was Chauvin's restraint of a handcuffed Floyd in the prone position — known as "positional asphyxia." To get a guilty verdict, prosecutors have to prove that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.

2 hr 23 min ago

A witness said carbon monoxide may have contributed to Floyd’s death. Another expert says that's "ludicrous."

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The idea that carbon monoxide poisoning may have contributed to George Floyd’s death is “completely ludicrous,” Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist and attorney, said yesterday. 

Dr. David Fowler, the retired Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maryland, testified in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Wednesday, saying that carbon monoxide from the police car may have decreased Floyd’s ability to breathe.

 “I find that completely ludicrous,” Wecht told CNN’s Erin Burnett last night. “Carbon monoxide is produced by something that is burning smoke. To my knowledge, the car was not running.”

Wecht added that carbon monoxide poisoning can cause a “pinkish-red” discoloration of the body, which was not described in Floyd’s case. 

Watch:

3 hr 31 min ago

What we know about the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from multiple witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and not seen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

Read more about about the jury here.

2 hr 38 min ago

A former medical examiner testified for Chauvin's defense yesterday. Here's what he said.

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

Maryland's former chief medical examiner testified for Derek Chauvin's defense on Wednesday that George Floyd died due to his underlying heart disease — not the police restraint.

"In my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerosis and hypertensive heart disease ... during his restraint and subdual by the police," said Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist.

Floyd had narrowed coronary arteries, known as atherosclerosis, and an enlarged heart due to his high blood pressure, or hypertension, Fowler said. Floyd's fentanyl and methamphetamine use and a tumor known as a paraganglioma were other significant conditions that contributed to his death, he said.

Fowler also put forth a novel argument that carbon monoxide from the squad car's exhaust may have contributed to his death.

In all, he said Floyd's death should have been classified as "undetermined," rather than a homicide, because there were so many competing causes.

The testimony cuts at the prosecution's argument, bolstered by five separate medical experts, that Floyd's primary cause of death was Chauvin's restraint of a handcuffed Floyd in the prone position — known as "positional asphyxia." To get a guilty verdict, prosecutors have to prove that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.

Watch: