Defense attorney Eric Nelson has not explicitly laid out who will testify, but the witnesses are likely to further the broad themes of his case to acquit former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
The crowd of bystanders became hostile and distracted Chauvin from taking care of Floyd
Witnesses called by the prosecution have contested each of those theories — but it will be up to the jury of five men and nine women to ultimately decide.
While the trial has focused on Chauvin and Floyd, the societal stakes of the high-profile case were made vividly clear when police shot and killed a Black man Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
In light of the unrest, Nelson asked the court to question jurors further and sequester them for the rest of the trial. Judge Cahill rejected the request and said he plans to fully sequester the jury for deliberations next week. Jurors in the trial are currently partially sequestered, meaning they are released to go home each day.
If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.
While the jurors are unnamed and not seen on camera, we do know basic details about them.
Here's what we know about the jury:
Five menand nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis.
Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later.
The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
The prosecution's case against Chauvin came in 3 distinct phases
After calling 38 witnesses over the course of 11 days, Minnesota prosecutors neared the end of their case against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
The defense is expected to begin calling its own witnesses on Tuesday, and closing arguments are expected for next Monday, Judge Peter Cahill said in court.
The prosecution's case against Chauvin came in three distinct phases:
What happened to George Floyd last May
The Minneapolis Police use-of-force policy
The medical analysis of why Floyd died
On Monday, Philonise Floyd testified at Chauvin's trial that his elder brother George Floyd was a big mama's boy who was distraught by her death in 2018.
"It was so unique how they were with each other. He would lay up onto her in the fetus position like he was still in the womb," he said. "Being around him, he showed us how to treat our mom and how to respect our mom. He just — he loved her so dearly."
The heartfelt testimony came as prosecutors sought to humanize Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who died last May.
Also on Monday, an expert cardiologist testified that Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by low oxygen levels brought on by prone restraint and positional asphyxia — making him the fifth doctor to say as much in the trial. In addition, a police use-of-force expert testified that Chauvin's actions were unreasonable and excessive.
42 min ago
The Chauvin trial resumes this morning. Here's what happened yesterday in court.
It is day 12 of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of George Floyd.
The defense's portion of the trial will start today. Judge Peter Cahill said yesterday that he expects the presentation of evidence in the trial will be done "by the end of the week."
George Floyd's brother testifies: Philonise Floyd offered a heartfelt testimony as prosecutors sought to humanize Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who died last May after Chauvin kneeled on his neck and back for more than 9 minutes. He told the court that his elder brother George Floyd was a mama's boy and a loving person when they were growing up in Houston. During his testimony, prosecutors showed several photos of a smiling George Floyd with his mother, his basketball teammates and his young daughter. Philonise Floyd described his brother as an athlete and dedicated student of both basketball and football. "He was so much of a leader to us in the household, he would always make sure we had our clothes for school, make sure we would get to school on time," Philonise Floyd said. "He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better."
Cardiologist says Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest: Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist based in Chicago, testified that Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by low oxygen levels brought on by prone restraint and positional asphyxia — making him the fifth doctor to say as much in Chauvin's trial.
Use-of-force expert says Chauvin's actions were unreasonable: Seth Stoughton, a use-of-force expert, former police officer and associate professor of law at University of South Carolina, said Chauvin's actions represented deadly force and were unreasonable. "Both the knee across Mr. Floyd's neck and prone restraint were unreasonable, excessive and contrary to acceptable police practices," Stoughton said. He added: "No reasonable officer would have believed that was an appropriate or acceptable use of force."
Judge expects closing arguments to start Monday: Cahill indicated that there may not be court Friday if there are no additional witnesses. The judge told the jurors he did not want to isolate them in a hotel over the weekend. "My preference is to give the attorneys more time to prepare their closing arguments and have the closing arguments, we predict, on Monday," he said. Cahill then told jurors: "Expect that when you report for duty on Monday that it be followed by sequestration. So, pack a bag."