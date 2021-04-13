Defense expert witness says Chauvin's actions were "justified"

Pool

Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole MacKenzie, the department's medical support trainer, testified that one of the officers at the scene, Thomas Lane, received training to detect a condition called "excited delirium" syndrome in a suspect.

MacKenzie was recalled to the stand today by the defense after previously testifying for the prosecution.

On cross-examination, MacKenzie testified that one of the things that officers are told to do during training is to roll suspects on their sides because excited delirium can compromise breathing.

Asked by the prosecutor if an officer would defer to an "emergency room doctor" on whether someone is actually experiencing delirium, MacKenzie said, "Absolutely. Not our place to diagnose that."

Court is currently in a lunch break.